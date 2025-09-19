UTM co-organised ICE2025 in Beijing to explore frontiers in global event studies

MACAU, September 19 - The 7th International Conference on Events (ICE2025), themed “Making Waves in Asia: Exploring New Frontiers in Festivals and Events,” was successfully held from 17 to 19 September 2025, aiming to convene academics, professionals, and students in Beijing, Macao and other regions for a dynamic conference celebrating innovation, collaboration, and reflection in global event management.

This year’s ICE, was jointly organised by Beijing International Studies University (BISU), Education and Training Chapter of China Convention/Exhibition/Event Society, Macao University of Tourism (UTM), Bournemouth University, and Cape Peninsula University of Technology. The inaugural conference of this series was successfully held in Bournemouth, UK twelve years ago, and was hosted by UTM in Macao in 2015. Since then, the event has been held in the United States, South Africa, and Poland, marking a symbolic return to Asia this September.

Dr. Fanny Vong, UTM Rector, remarked in her welcome note that Beijing is more than a host city but a bridge between past insights and future possibilities. She highlighted that ICE2025 is a powerful convergence of minds working to elevate the understanding of events’ roles in society. As UTM celebrates Pearl Anniversary, its mission to champion event management research has never been stronger. UTM’s partnership with institutions worldwide enables the kind of dialogue that propels the industry forward.

The conference opened with keynote speeches from influential leaders including Associate Professor Judith Mair (The University of Queensland), Professor Luo Qiuju (Sun Yat-Sen University), Ms. Waikin Wong (International Congress and Convention Association, ICCA, Asia Pacific Director) etc. Panel Sessions were held to discuss topics on “China’s MICE Industry”, “Future Trends in Destination Development” and “Editors’ Roundtable Discussion”.

During the event, the 16th China Annual Conference of Event Education was hosted, reinforcing the importance of educational and policy frameworks in event management.

Since its inception, ICE has evolved into a leading platform for conversations and ideas in the field of event studies. The series has grown into the present and future through the dedication of long-standing contributors like Professor Don Dioko from UTM and Dr Julie Whitfield from Bournemouth University, whose vision kickstarted the academic collaboration driving ICE forward.

UTM believes ICE2025 serves not only as an academic exchange but as a reaffirmation of the importance of collaboration in shaping the event management landscape globally. With participants engaging in vibrant discussions, presentations, and cultural immersions, the conference distinguishes itself as an example of renewal, connectivity, and shared vision.