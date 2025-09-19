International Youth Dance Festival 2026 Opens for Registration

MACAU, September 19 - Organised by the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) since 1987, the International Youth Dance Festival has been held 18 times to date.

To support the Macao SAR Government in implementing the “1+4” strategy for appropriate economic diversification and building Macao’s cultural image as a “city of performing arts”, the International Youth Dance Festival 2026 will be held from 17 to 23 July 2026. The event also aims to establish an exchange platform for young people from different regions, leveraging Macao’s unique role as a connector between China and the world, while providing local youth students with opportunities to broaden their horizons. Registration is open from now until 22 October 2025. Young people from all sectors are warmly welcomed to actively sign up and participate.

For more details of the event, visit the DSEDJ’s dedicated webpage https://portal.dsedj.gov.mo/webdsejspace/site/dance/index-e.jsp, scan the QR code, or call 8396 9358 / 8396 9370 for enquiries.