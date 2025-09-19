Secretary Noem Announces Nearly $35 Million in Additional Federal Disaster Relief Funding

These funds will support states and local communities recovering from recent natural disasters

WASHINGTON – Today, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced nearly $35 million in disaster relief funding to support ongoing recovery relief efforts from recent natural disasters.

“Together with President Trump, Secretary Noem is moving at an unprecedented speed to make sure that American communities get the disaster relief they need,” said Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “For decades, FEMA was mired in red tape and bureaucracy, slowing its response to natural disasters. This new funding proves that Secretary Noem’s efforts to remake the agency into a fast, responsive disaster relief enterprise are working.”

The funds will be distributed through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Public Assistance program to support 130 recovery projects across the country. This money is disbursed to states and local communities, who are best positioned to know how these funds should be most effectively spent.

These projects include road repairs, restoring critical infrastructure, removing debris, and cover the costs incurred during emergency measures taken to protect life and property. Some examples of these projects include:

$942,011.50 for repairs to Nebraska Public Power District’s electrical infrastructures in Greeley and Boone counties after severe storms and tornadoes.

$676,855.42 for Hurricane Helene recovery in Georgia, reimbursing the City of Douglas for emergency protective measures costs to respond to downed power lines, safety inspections, search and rescue operations, and Security, law enforcement, barricading and patrolling.

$664,159.11 in reimbursements to the North Carolina Department of Transportation for repairs to culverts and roads damaged by heavy rain and flooding.

$652,803.36 for repairs to the Vermont Department of Labor building that incurred severe damage after severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides.

$638,984.53 for repairs to Englewood, New Jersey’s stormwater and roadway infrastructure after floodwaters and creek overflow damaged the concrete base and stormwater pipes with debris.

$634,346.59 for repairs and stabilization for five damaged embankments in southern West Virginia after heavy rain and fast-moving floodwater damaged roads and slopes.