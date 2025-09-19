ICE Arrests Criminal Illegal Aliens Convicted of Attempted Murder, Sex Assault, and Animal Cruelty

ICE law enforcement officers face a more than 1000% increase in assaults against them

WASHINGTON – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens across the country, each with prior convictions for violent, crimes including attempted murder, aggravated sexual assault, first-degree assault & battery, and cruelty to animals.

“Attempted Murderers, Rapists, and Animal Abusers. These are the dirtbags ICE is arresting and removing from American communities,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “We should be thanking our law enforcement for risking their lives to arrest these criminals. Instead, sanctuary politicians and activists continue to demonize ICE law enforcement—comparing them to slave patrols, the Gestapo, and the Secret Police. This dangerous rhetoric is contributing to ICE law enforcement officers facing a more than 1000% increase in assaults against them as they carry out enforcement operations.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Humberto Saul Rodriguez-Mendoza, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of cruelty to non-livestock animals – kill/poison/serious bodily injury in Parmer County, Texas.

Alexander Roderico Hernandez-Gomez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted of first-degree assault & battery in Lexington County, South Carolina.

Yannick Damnga, a criminal illegal alien from the Central African Republic, convicted of aggravated assault – attempting to cause or causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ronald Jean Jacques, a criminal illegal alien from Haiti, convicted of assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and attempted murder in Queens, New York.

Fernando Ramirez-Quirino, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of aggravated sexual assault in Passaic, New Jersey.

ICE officers carry out targeted enforcement actions daily, focusing on individuals who threaten national security, public safety, and border security. ICE will continue working to ensure criminal aliens are identified, apprehended, and removed in accordance with U.S. law.