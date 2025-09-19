DHS Statement on Sanctuary Politicians' Obstruction of Law Enforcement and Bomb Threat at 26 Federal Plaza in New York City

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today released the following statement on agitators and sanctuary politicians' attempt to obstruct law enforcement at 26 Federal Plaza in New York, New York.

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the following:

“Another day, another sanctuary politician pulling a stunt in attempt to get their 15 minutes of fame while endangering DHS personnel and detainees.

“Here are the facts: Brad Lander showed up to 26 Federal Plaza unannounced with agitators and media and proceeded to obstruct law enforcement and cause a scene. He yelled inside the building that he was ‘not leaving’ until detainees were ‘released.’ As a result of the chaos caused by Lander, Federal Protective Service called NYPD, and local police along with federal law enforcement arrested 71 agitators and sanctuary politicians including Brad Lander, two New York State Senators, and nine New York State Assembly Members. And now the building is on lockdown because someone called in a bomb threat.

Detainees currently being processed at 26 Federal Plaza, which Lander and activists were demanding be released into the public, include:

A confirmed MS-13 member convicted of criminal possession of a weapon and DUI

Illegal alien convicted of criminal possession of a gun

An illegal alien with a final order of removal who was arrested for flying drones near the white house multiple times

An illegal alien with 2kg of fentanyl

An illegal alien convicted of drug trafficking in Switzerland

“Brad Lander’s obsession with attacking the brave men and women of law enforcement, physically and rhetorically, must stop NOW. The men and women of ICE put their lives on the line every day to arrest violent criminal illegal aliens to protect and defend the lives of American citizens. This type of rhetoric is contributing to the 1000% surge in assaults of ICE officers through this repeated vilification and demonization of ICE."