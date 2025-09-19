Minister John Steenhuisen: Handover of the G20 Agriculture Working Group Presidency

Excellencies, Honourable Ministers, distinguished delegates,

It is both an honour and a privilege to address you at this Ministerial Meeting of the G20 Agriculture Working Group, as South Africa concludes its chairmanship and formally hands over the Presidency to the United States of America.

Over the past year, our officials have worked tirelessly to prepare the Agriculture Working Group’s Ministerial Declaration, which we as ministers gather today to adopt. This declaration reflects consensus on four central priorities: promoting policies and investments that drive inclusive market participation, empowering youth and women in agri-food systems, fostering innovation and technology transfer, and building climate resilience for sustainable production.

These priorities capture the challenges and opportunities that define agriculture today. They speak to the need for markets that are fair and accessible to the power of innovation in driving productivity and sustainability, and to the pressing task of making our agricultural systems more resilient in the face of climate change. Above all, they underline that agriculture remains the backbone of food, livelihoods, and stability across all our nations.

On behalf of South Africa, I wish to thank all delegations, our international partners, and the organisations that contributed to this process. The work of our officials has brought us to this point, and today, through the adoption of the declaration, we as ministers affirm our collective commitment to these priorities.

As I formally hand over the Presidency of the Agriculture Working Group to my colleague from the United States of America, I do so with confidence. The priorities we have agreed upon this year, rooted in inclusivity, innovation, and resilience, will now be carried forward under your leadership. South Africa remains committed, as part of the G20 Troika, to ensuring continuity and solidarity as this important work advances.

Excellencies, let us continue to demonstrate that agriculture can be a source of unity and action within the G20, delivering real progress for our farmers, our rural communities, and our citizens.

I thank you.

