Flow 360 by Yonghua Liu, Yang Liu and Qing Zhou Wins Platinum in A' Office Furniture Design Awards

Flow 360

Innovative Ergonomic Chair Recognized for Outstanding Design and Functionality by Prestigious International Jury

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of office furniture design, has announced Flow 360 by Yonghua Liu, Yang Liu and Qing Zhou as the recipient of the Platinum A' Design Award in the Office Furniture Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Flow 360's innovative design within the office furniture industry, celebrating its outstanding features and benefits.Flow 360's award-winning design is highly relevant to the current needs and trends in the office furniture market. By focusing on ergonomics, adaptability, and user comfort, this chair aligns perfectly with the increasing demand for healthier and more personalized workplace solutions. Its innovative features not only benefit individual users but also contribute to advancing industry standards and practices, setting a new benchmark for ergonomic office chairs.What sets Flow 360 apart is its unique combination of advanced technologies and thoughtful design. The chair dynamically adapts to the user's changing sitting postures, providing proper support from the lumbar to the sacrum. The multi-angle adjustable magic armrest and trifold magic footrest ensure optimal comfort for arms and legs, while the adaptive weight activity cable mechanism automatically adjusts to different user weights and positions. These features, along with the use of soft, breathable, and eco-friendly materials, create a truly exceptional sitting experience.The Platinum A' Design Award for Flow 360 is expected to inspire future designs and influence industry standards. This recognition serves as a motivation for the UE Furniture team to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence in the field of office furniture design. By showcasing the potential of ergonomic chairs to enhance user health and comfort, Flow 360 paves the way for more human-centric workplace solutions.Flow 360 was designed by Yonghua Liu, Yang Liu and Qing Zhou, who collaborated to create this award-winning ergonomic chair.Interested parties may learn more about Flow 360 and its award-winning design by visiting the dedicated page at the A' Design Awards website:About Yonghua Liu, Yang Liu and Qing ZhouYonghua Liu, Yang Liu and Qing Zhou are designers from China who are part of Ue Furniture Co., Ltd. Founded in 2001, Ue Furniture is dedicated to creating sitting health systems that integrate technology and art for healthy work and life. With a focus on user experience and lumbar support, the company provides innovative ergonomic solutions for users who sit for prolonged periods.About Ue Furniture Co., LtdUe Furniture Co., Ltd, founded in 2001, is dedicated to sitting health systems with the mission of Integrating Technology and Art for Healthy Work and Life. User experience-oriented, the company makes lumbar support its value anchor and has mastered the core supporting technology. Upholding the value proposition of fashion, comfort, and hi-tech, Ue Furniture stays committed to providing healthy sitting solutions for users exhausted by prolonged sitting, blazing a new trail for ergonomic lumbar supporting chairs. The company has also launched an array of high-quality products, such as intelligent liftable tables and sofas, to address the diverse needs of users who sit for long periods, establishing a superior brand image.About Platinum A' Design AwardThe Platinum A' Design Award is a highly regarded recognition that honors designs at the forefront of creativity and innovation in the Office Furniture Design category. Recipients of this award are celebrated for their exceptional artistic and technical proficiency, as well as their commitment to advancing the boundaries of design. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria such as Ergonomic Efficiency, Material Innovation, Aesthetic Appeal, Space Optimization, Durability and Stability, Adaptability and Flexibility, Environmental Sustainability, User Comfort, Assembly Simplicity, Storage Capacity, Technological Integration, Cost Effectiveness, Inclusive Design, Safety Considerations, Color and Texture, Originality and Creativity, Functionality and Usability, Maintenance Ease, Cultural Relevance, and Brand Identity Consistency.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award invites a wide range of participants, including leading designers, innovative companies, and prominent brands, to showcase their creativity and gain global recognition. The competition is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop groundbreaking products and projects that positively impact the world. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on an international stage, the A' Design Award inspires and advances the principles of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.