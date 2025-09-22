Houses And Housing Estate Developments Market to Reach USD $112.09 Billion by 2029 at 6.9% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Houses And Housing Estate Developments Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Houses And Housing Estate Developments Market Through 2025?

The market size of houses and housing estate developments has seen vigorous growth in the past few years. It is projected to rise from $80.78 billion in 2024 to $85.77 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include urbanization and population increase, economic development and consumer confidence, government initiatives and policies, affordability of interest rates and mortgages, as well as the development and accessibility of infrastructure.

It is anticipated that the market size for homes and real estate projects will experience substantial growth in the following years. The growth is projected to reach $112.09 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This growth during the anticipated period can be credited to changes in demographics and tastes, as well as sustainability and eco-friendly construction methods, technological advancements in smart homes, affordable housing schemes, city planning and mixed-use developments. Key trends for the predicted period include the use of virtual reality (VR) for property exploration, the utilization of modular and prefab construction, the emergence of co-living and co-housing models, and the incorporation of 5G technology.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Houses And Housing Estate Developments Market?

The surge in urbanization is anticipated to spur the expansion of the market for house and housing estate developments. Urbanization refers to the movement of individuals from rural locales to cities or urban environments in pursuit of enhanced economic prospects, social facilities, and living standards. This urbanization trend is generating considerable demand for infrastructure expansion, including real estate development, contributing to the growth of the housing estate developments market. As an illustration, The World Bank, an international financial organization headquartered in the United States, stated in October 2022 that approximately 4.4 billion individuals, comprising 56% of global population, currently dwell in urban areas. By the year 2030, an additional 1.2 million km² of urban built-up area is predicted owing to the anticipated continuation of urban land consumption expansion, which is projected to occur 50% faster than the rate of population growth. Consequently, the escalating trend of urbanization is expected to stimulate growth in the housing estate developments market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Houses And Housing Estate Developments Market?

Major players in the Houses And Housing Estate Developments include:

• D.R. Horton Inc.

• Lennar Corporation

• PulteGroup Inc.

• CBRE Group Inc.

• Colliers International Group Inc.

• Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

• China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd.

• Kaufman and Broad Home Corporation

• Taylor Morrison Home Corporation

• Meritage Homes Corporation

What Are The Future Trends Of The Houses And Housing Estate Developments Market?

Technological innovations are creating a significant uptick in the houses and housing estate development sector. To stay competitive in the industry, many major corporations have shifted their focus to developing these advanced technology-enabled solutions. Lifesize Plans, an architectural and planning firm headquartered in Australia, became a forerunner in this trend when, in March 2023, they unveiled the world's premier real-scale walk-through technology for housing construction and development. The pioneering tech encourages a vivid 'walk-through' of the construction site before any physical development begins, enabling stakeholders a first-hand view of the intended layouts of different levels, outdoor landscaped areas, communal spaces, and detailed renderings via state-of-the-art projection technology. This innovation offers unprecedented potential for various sectors within the real estate and construction industry as it allows instantaneous, personalized interaction and feedback, and can also be employed as a promotional tool, much like an on-site display suite, at a 1:1 ratio. All these factors jointly make this technology an immense boon for real estate design.

Global Houses And Housing Estate Developments Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The houses and housing estate developments market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Types: Condominiums, Villas, Other Types

2) By Property: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Land, Other Properties

3) By Building Type: Smart Buildings, Traditional Buildings

4) By Construction Type: New Construction, Renovation

5) By End User: Private, Public

Subsegments:

1) By Condominiums: High-Rise Condominiums, Low-Rise Condominiums, Mixed-Use Condominiums

2) By Villas: Detached Villas, Semi-Detached Villas, Luxury Villas

3) By Other Types: Townhouses, Single-Family Homes, Multi-Family Homes, Affordable Housing Developments

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Houses And Housing Estate Developments Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led in the Houses And Housing Estate Developments market, with significant growth projections. The report includes market data for following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

