Demand for Apartments And Other Residential Developments Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $132.2 Bn by 2029

Apartments And Other Residential Developments Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Apartments And Other Residential Developments Global Market Report 2025– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Large Will The Apartments And Other Residential Developments Market Be By 2025?

The market size for apartments and other residential projects has seen considerable growth in recent years. It is projected to develop from $82.84 billion in 2024 to $90.63 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include an expanding population and increasing urbanization, the state of the economy and urban employment prospects, shifts in demographics, governmental policies and rewards, as well as infrastructure and transportation improvements.

The market size of apartments and other residential developments is predicted to witness substantial expansion in the upcoming years. The growth is set to reach $132.2 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The predicted rise during the forecasting period is linked to sustainable and eco-friendly construction methods, affordable and diverse housing choices, implementation of smart city projects, increasing urbanization and demand for housing, as well as community and amenity planning. Noteworthy trends throughout the forecast period encompass adaptable living areas, community interaction and amenities, provision for accessibility and inclusion, repurposing of spaces, and the use of technology in property management.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Apartments And Other Residential Developments Market Landscape?

The expansion of the construction and housing sectors is anticipated to drive the growth of the market for apartment and other residential developments. A host of factors including population growth, urbanization, and economic progression, have led to a significant increase in these sectors. This demographic change has, in turn, led to a rising trend in the development of apartments and other residential real estate. For example, the Stats NZ Tauranga Aotearoa, a New Zealand government open data entity, indicated that in December 2022, construction activities rose by 3.8 percent while residential construction experienced a 3.1 percent rise in 2022. In a separate report in June 2023, Construction Digital, a firm based in the UK that unifies all construction brands, predicted that the construction sector in the UK would experience a 12% spike in 2024, followed by an additional increase of 3% in 2025. Therefore, the boosted performance in the construction and housing sectors is fuelling the growth of the apartment and other residential development market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Apartments And Other Residential Developments Market?

Major players in the Apartments And Other Residential Developments include:

• CBRE Group Inc.

• Brookfield Asset Management

• Anywhere Real Estate Inc.

• Delhi Land & Finance Limited

• Simon Property Group LP

• New World Development Company Limited

• IJM Corporation Berhad

• Lennar Corporation

• Pultegroup Inc.

• Raubex Group Limited

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Apartments And Other Residential Developments Industry?

Major businesses involved in the apartment and other residential developments industry are leveraging innovative technologies such as 3D printing in order to maintain their market standing. 3D printing involves the application of additive manufacturing methods to create three-dimensional objects and structures suitable for construction purposes. For example, in March 2022, the construction technology company ICON, based in the US, unveiled House Zero, a house built using innovative 3D printing technology incorporated into an advanced Vulcan construction system. House Zero marries mid-century modern style with environmentally-friendly design principles, putting a strong emphasis on energy efficiency and resilience, utilizing advanced materials science.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Apartments And Other Residential Developments Market

The apartments and other residential developments market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Houses And Housing Estate Developments, Apartments, Other Residential Developments

2) By Service: Large Chain Companies, Independent Contractors

3) By Sales Type: New Construction, Renovation

Subsegments:

1) By Houses And Housing Estate Developments: Single-Family Homes, Townhouses, Duplexes, Gated Communities

2) By Apartments: Studio Apartments, One-Bedroom Apartments, Two-Bedroom Apartments, Luxury Apartments, Affordable Housing Units

3) By Other Residential Developments: Condominiums, Co-housing Projects, Mixed-Use Developments, Senior Living Communities, Modular And Prefabricated Homes

Apartments And Other Residential Developments Market Regional Insights

In 2024, Asia-Pacific stood as the foremost region in the market for apartments and other residential developments. It is projected that there will be growth in this region. The market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

