Resilient Flooring Market Size Worth $51.58 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

It will grow to $51.58 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%.

How Much Is The Resilient Flooring Market Worth?

The market size for resilient flooring has experienced substantial growth in recent years. It is projected to escalate from $37.35 billion in 2024 to $39.3 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include the flooring's durability and low-maintenance nature, its use in commercial and residential construction, the availability of eco-friendly and sustainable options, rising urbanization, and an increase in renovation and remodeling projects.

The market size for resilient flooring is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years, increasing to $51.58 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The predicted expansion within this period can be credited to the growth of the healthcare and hospitality industries, inventive design and aesthetics, the use of resilient flooring in sports venues, surfaces that are anti-microbial and easy to clean, environmental regulations and certifications, as well as smart and interconnected flooring solutions. Significant trends during this forecasted period include luxury vinyl tiles and planks, hybrid and rigid core flooring, reusable and eco-friendly flooring materials, application of digital printing technology for design purposes, resilient flooring in modular and click-lock configurations, and the implementation of floor heating and cooling systems.

What Are The Factors Driving The Resilient Flooring Market?

The upswing in the resilient flooring market is being propelled forward by rapid urbanization. Factors such as economic, political, and societal issues, when combined with the push of modernization, instigate a migration from rural locales to urban ones. The advent of contemporary office spaces, swift urban development, and shifting lifestyles are catalyzing the rise of new flooring materials. For instance, present United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs data indicates that 55% of the worldwide population lives in urban localities, an estimate that is expected to climb to 68% by 2050. Consequently, the accelerating pace of urbanization is steering the growth of the resilient flooring market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Resilient Flooring Market?

Major players in the Resilient Flooring include:

• Mohawk Industries Inc.

• Tarkett S.A

• Shaw Industries Group Inc.

• Armstrong World Industries Inc.

• Forbo Flooring UK Ltd.

• Global Flooring Group

• Interface Inc.

• Beaulieu International NV

• Novalis Innovative Flooring

• Congoleum Corp.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Resilient Flooring Sector?

A significant trend emerging in the resilient flooring market is technological innovation. As more people seek to make their homes environmentally friendly, trends like solar panel installations and energy efficient designs become more popular. One of the challenges in meeting these green aspirations is that resilient flooring involves non-renewable resources during their production. Nonetheless, Mohawk Industries, a notorious flooring producer based in the US, unveiled a new product, PureTech, in March 2024, to overcome this constraint. PureTech is a resilient flooring line that is free from PVC, with an impressive 70% recycled content, and 80% renewable organic core, placing it as one of the top eco-friendly flooring options. In addition to its eco-credentials, PureTech flooring is also waterproof and bestows superior stain and wear protection, possessing scratch resistance three times superior to conventional options.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Resilient Flooring Market Share?

The resilient flooring market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Luxury Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Sheet and Floor Tile, Rubber, Linoleum, Other Product Types (Cork)

2) By Construction Activity: Resilient Flooring for Renovation, Resilient Flooring for New Construction

3) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Other Applications (Industrial)

Subsegments:

1) By Luxury Vinyl Tile: Wood Look, Stone Look, Patterned Designs

2) By Vinyl Sheet and Floor Tile: Sheet Vinyl, Vinyl Tiles, Commercial Vinyl

3) By Rubber: Rubber Tiles, Rubber Sheets, Rubber Rolls

4) By Linoleum: Sheet Linoleum, Tile Linoleum

5) By Other Product Types: Cork, Bamboo, Foam Flooring

What Are The Regional Trends In The Resilient Flooring Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific not only dominated the resilient flooring market but is also projected to be its quickest growing region throughout the forecast period. The market report encompasses the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

