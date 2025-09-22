The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Pre-Engineered Buildings Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

It will grow to $27.64 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Forecast For The Pre-Engineered Buildings Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market for pre-engineered buildings has seen a robust increase in its size over the past few years. The market is forecasted to expand from $18.79 billion in 2024 to $20.05 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The prior period's growth has been stimulated by the expansion in both the construction and industrial sectors, the desire for more economical and time saving construction methods, urban growth and infrastructure enhancement, adoption of eco-friendly building methods, and regulatory norms for building safety.

The pre-engineered buildings market is forecast to witness substantial growth in the coming years, with the market size projected to reach $27.64 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. This expected growth during the projection period can be credited to the rise of customized pre-engineered building solutions, development in prefab and off-site construction techniques, advancements in energy-efficient and net-zero buildings, and their growing application in residential and budget-friendly housing projects. Further, the integration of automation and IoT in building design is also a contributing factor. Over the forecast period, key trends are anticipated to be intelligent and interconnected pre-engineered buildings, enforcement of regulatory compliances in building safety and codes, the surge in flexible and adaptable building designs, custom-tailored building solutions for an array of industries, and openness in building material procurement.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Pre-Engineered Buildings Market?

The surge in investments in infrastructure development is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the pre-engineered building market. Infrastructure development, which consists of planning, designing, financing, constructing, and maintaining critical societal and economic physical and organizational structures and facilities, is directly correlated with heightened investments. Such investments are typically tied to urbanization projects and the refurbishment of existing structures, emphasizing smart elevators' essential part in fulfilling modern urban spaces' and renovated buildings' vertical mobility requirements. Pre-engineered buildings are employed in infrastructure works to offer quick, cost-effective, and adjustable solutions for various uses, such as warehouses, distribution centers, commercial facilities, and transportation hubs, boosting construction policy and supple execution. For instance, the World Bank, a US-based international financial institution, reported in April 2023 that the infrastructure investment in low- and middle-income countries saw a continuous recuperation in 2022. Private participation in infrastructure (PPI) investments swelled to $91.7 billion across 263 projects, indicating a significant 23% uplift from 2021. Consequently, the wave of investments in infrastructure development is expected to speed up the growth of the pre-engineered building market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Pre-Engineered Buildings Market?

Major players in the Pre-Engineered Buildings include:

• Jindal Buildsys Limited

• Lloyd Insulations (India) Limited

• Interarch Building Products Pvt. Ltd.

• Tiger Steel Engineering (I) Pvt. Ltd. (TSEIL)

• BlueScope Steel Limited

• Modular Engineering Co.

• Enerpan Building Systems Ltd.

• Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.

• Flexospan Steel Buildings Inc.

• Panel Built Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Pre-Engineered Buildings Industry?

Leading businesses in the pre-engineered building market are centering their efforts on introducing technologically superior, high-performing solutions, such as robust structural tubular products, in a bid to increase the resilience, effectiveness, and design adaptability of pre-engineered structures. This is in order to meet the increasing need for affordable and sustainable building solutions across various sectors. Structural tubular products are utilized in pre-engineered buildings to develop formidable yet lightweight structural frameworks, providing improved weight-bearing ability, durability, and design flexibility, whilst simultaneously reducing both material expenses and construction duration. For example, in August 2022, APL Apollo, a manufacturer of structural steel tubes and pipes based out of India, unveiled their state-of-the-art Steel Building Solutions (SBS), marking a revolutionary development in the sector of tubular construction. These superior quality pre-engineered building (PEB) materials provide cost-effectiveness, hasten project schedules, and advance environmental sustainability, thereby making them a valuable asset for the construction industry. The tubular structural steel solutions facilitate quicker and more productive construction, inciting innovation and boosting overall project execution.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Pre-Engineered Buildings Market Segments

The pre-engineered buildings market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Structure: Single-story, Multi-story

2) By Products: Walls, Columns and Beams, Roofs and Floors

3) By Application: Warehouses and industrial, Commercial, Infrastructure, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Single-story: Industrial Buildings, Warehouses, Retail Spaces, Agricultural Buildings

2) By Multi-story: Commercial Offices, Residential Complexes, Institutional Buildings

Which Regions Are Dominating The Pre-Engineered Buildings Market Landscape?

In 2024, the pre-engineered buildings market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, which is also projected to experience the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The report investigates the market status in several regions worldwide, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

