Automotive Engineering Services Market CAGR to be at 10.5% from 2025 to 2029 | $441.98 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company's Automotive Engineering Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Automotive Engineering Services Market?

The market for automotive engineering services has seen rapid expansion in the recent past. The market value is projected to increase from $266.62 billion in 2024 to $295.47 billion in 2025 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The observed growth during the historical period is attributed to factors such as the globalization of the automotive industry, the escalating complexity of vehicle systems, emphasis on fuel efficiency and reduction of emissions, expansion in automotive electronics and software, and a rising demand for innovative vehicle design and features.

The market size for automotive engineering services is predicted to experience substantial growth in the coming years, escalating to $441.98 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The anticipated growth throughout the forecasted period can be credited to the emergence of electric and autonomous vehicles, the swift uptake of connected car technologies, a heightened emphasis on sustainability and green engineering, the incorporation of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and the appeal for customized, user-focused automotive experiences. Noteworthy trends projected for this period include the application of state-of-the-art technology, the acceptance of digital twin technology for simulation and testing, cooperative ventures for research and development in autonomous driving, the rising significance of cybersecurity in automotive engineering, and the utilization of artificial intelligence in design optimization and production.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Automotive Engineering Services Market?

The automotive engineering services market is poised for growth owing to the increasing demand for transportation that produces no emissions. Traditional fossil fuel consumption, including diesel and gasoline, emits greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, methane, hydrofluorocarbons, and nitrous oxide, all of which contribute to climate change, thereby raising demand for zero-emission transport options like electric vehicles. In January 2024, the Department for Transport in the UK reported that by 2030, zero-emission vehicles would make up 80% of new car sales and 70% of new van sales in Great Britain, with those figures jumping to 100% by 2035. This rising demand for emission-free transportation, amplified by heightened awareness, is projected to bolster the automotive engineering services market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Automotive Engineering Services Market?

Major players in the Automotive Engineering Services include:

• Capgemini SE

• IAV GmbH

• Tech Mahindra Limited

• AKKA Technologies Group

• Bertrandt AG

• Harman International Industries Inc.

• ALTEN Cresttek Engineering Solutions Pvt Ltd.

• L&T Technology Services Ltd.

• Fev Europe GmbH

• AVL List GmbH

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Automotive Engineering Services Industry?

Leading enterprises in the automotive engineering services market are innovating with high-tech solutions like parking development solutions to boost efficiency, optimize space usage, and enhance the user experience. A parking development solution is a well-rounded system intended to improve the conception, execution, and supervision of parking facilities thereby upgrading space utilization, traffic flow, and user convenience in urban or commercial spaces. For example, Applied Intuition, an American software corporation, introduced an automated parking development solution for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving (AD) in March 2024. The solution enables ADAS and AD development teams to create, examine, and implement ML-based or traditional automated parking systems (APS) at a rate 12 times quicker, whilst ensuring increased safety and reliability.

What Segments Are Covered In The Automotive Engineering Services Market Report?

The automotive engineering services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

2) By Service Type: Concept Or Research, Designing, Prototyping, System Integration, Testing

3) By Location Type: On-Shore, Off-Shore

4) By Application: Electrical, Electronics and Body Controls, ADAS and Safety, Chassis, Connectivity Services, Powertrain and Exhaust, Interior, Exterior, and Body Engineering, Simulation

Subsegments:

1) By Passenger Cars: Compact Cars, Sedans, SUVs (Sport Utility Vehicles), Hatchbacks, Luxury Cars

2) By Commercial Vehicles: Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs), Buses, Trucks, Vans

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Automotive Engineering Services Market?

In 2024, the dominant region in the automotive engineering services market was Asia-Pacific. The report on said market investigates the sectors of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

