Authorized Car Service Center Market to Reach USD $314 Billion by 2029 at 6.2% CAGR

The Business Research Company's Authorized Car Service Center Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Authorized Car Service Center Market In 2025?

There has been a significant expansion in the authorized car service center industry in recent years. The market size is expected to surge from $233.24 billion in 2024 to $246.31 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The historical growth of this market can be credited to factors such as the growing number of vehicle owners, increasing complexities in cars, offerings related to warranties and service packages, adherence to manufacturer norms, and an escalating emphasis on vehicular safety.

The market size for approved auto service centers is set to witness robust expansion in the coming years, reaching $314.01 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The anticipated growth during this period can be linked to the increasing population of electric vehicles, advancements in automobile technologies, proliferation of car subscription services, commitment to environmental sustainability, and the incorporation of digital service platforms. Key trends predicted for the forecast period involve enhancing sustainability practices, initiating subscription-based services, imparting training and skill development, focusing on brand loyalty strategies, and utilization of augmented reality (AR) in service processes.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Authorized Car Service Center Market?

The booming automobile industry is anticipated to propel the expansion of the authorized car service center market. This industry encapsulates businesses that manufacture, distribute, retail, and maintain automobiles. To ensure that vehicles receive genuine OEM parts and authentic services, they are usually serviced in authorized centers post-purchase. This means that the expanding automobile industry would necessitate numerous authorized service centers to deliver better and genuine services – a factor that will stimulate the growth of the authorized car service center market. For example, in April 2024, the International Energy Agency, an autonomous organization based in France, reported that electric car sales in 2023 had increased by 3.5 million - a year-on-year increase of 35% from 2022. Consequently, the growth of the automobile industry will fuel the expansion of the authorized car service center market in the forecast period.

Who Are The Key Players In The Authorized Car Service Center Industry?

Major players in the Authorized Car Service Center include:

• 3M Company

• Volkswagen AG

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

• Suzuki Motor Corporation

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Castrol Limited

• Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

• Hyundai Motor Company

• Carmozo Mobility Pvt. Ltd.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Authorized Car Service Center Market In The Globe?

The significant trend gaining traction in the authorized car service center market is technological advancement. Major players in this market are shifting their focus towards the creation of new technologies. For instance, Volvo Car Corporation, a luxury car manufacturer based in Sweden, introduced an automated vehicle inspection technology named UVeye in March 2022. This technology stands out for its high-speed, camera-based systems that inspect tires, undercar components, and car exteriors for defects, missing elements, and other safety concerns. This automated procedure for vehicle inspection is much faster than traditional manual inspections, requiring only seconds to finish.

What Segments Are Covered In The Authorized Car Service Center Market Report?

The authorized car service center market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Auto Body Workshop: OEM Authorized Workshops, Organized Multi-Brand Service Providers

2) By Service: Engine, Transmission, Brakes, Suspension, Electrical, Body, Tire, Belts And Accessories

3) By Vehicle Age: Less Than Three Years, More Than Three Years

Subsegments:

1) By OEM Authorized Workshops: Brand-Specific Service Centers, Manufacturer-Owned Workshops, Franchise Dealerships

2) By Organized Multi-Brand Service Providers: Independent Multi-Brand Service Chains, National Service Providers, Regional Service Networks

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Authorized Car Service Center Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the authorized car service center market and is projected to continue its growth. The report on this market takes into account the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

