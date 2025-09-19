St. Johnsbury Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release X2 and DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4008315
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nally
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 09/18/25 @ 1838
INCIDENT LOCATION: Railroad St / Portland St. St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release X2 and DLS
ACCUSED: Robert Cennami
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitefield, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers initiated a traffic stop based on an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Cennami. Cennami was found to be operating with a criminally suspended driver's license and to be violating active conditions of release. Cennami was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks for processing. Cennami was order held on $5,000 and was transported to Northeast Correctional Complex.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/19/25 @ 1230
COURT: CALEDONIA
LODGED - LOCATION: NECC
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper William Nally
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 # 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
802-748-3111
