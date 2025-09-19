St. Johnsbury Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release X2 and DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4008315

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nally

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 09/18/25 @ 1838

INCIDENT LOCATION: Railroad St / Portland St. St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release X2 and DLS

ACCUSED: Robert Cennami

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitefield, NH

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers initiated a traffic stop based on an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Cennami. Cennami was found to be operating with a criminally suspended driver's license and to be violating active conditions of release. Cennami was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks for processing. Cennami was order held on $5,000 and was transported to Northeast Correctional Complex.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/19/25 @ 1230

COURT: CALEDONIA

LODGED - LOCATION: NECC

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper William Nally

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111