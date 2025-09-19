Cocoa Market Size 2021 | Business Status, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Growing demand for chocolates and VSS-compliant production drive the growth of the global cocoa market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cocoa market size was generated $12.8 billion in 2019, and is projected to generate $15.5 billion by 2027, and witnessing with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2027 forecast period.Growing demand for chocolates and VSS-compliant production drive the growth of the global cocoa market. However, availability of substitutes of cocoa and dynamic price fluctuations of cocoa beans restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, growing demand for specialty cocoa and storytelling is the trending marketing strategy present new opportunities in the upcoming years.Download Sample PDF (367 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11007 Cocoa is extracted from Theobroma tree or cacao tree. The cocoa or cocoa beans are dried and fermented to produce cocoa liquor and by processing the cocoa liquor, cocoa butter and cocoa powder is extracted. The growing demand for chocolate is the key factor propelling the global cocoa market. Cocoa liquor is the major ingredient used to manufacture chocolate. Cocoa is widely used as flavoring, coloring, filling, and as topping in food & beverages, confectionery, and bakery industries. The growing application of cocoa in these industries is fueling the growth of the global cocoa market.The sustainability in the production of cocoa is one of the key factors consumers look for while buying cocoa products, especially the European consumers. Storytelling is the new trend that the cocoa and chocolate producers are using as a marketing tool. Consumers are very much interested to know the story behind the products they purchase. Hence, storytelling has become a new strategy that cocoa and chocolate marketers are using lately in the global cocoa market.Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cocoa-market/purchase-options There are few factors that may hinder the growth of the global cocoa market. The most important restraint is the availability of cocoa substitutes such as carob powder, illipe, shea, sal, palm oil, and mango kernels. These substitutes are easy to manufacture and are available at lower cost. Further, the cocoa market is subject to price fluctuations. According to the International Cocoa Organization, the production cap by West African countries and unfavorable weather conditions created a gap between the demand and supply of cocoa. This will lead to rising prices of cocoa and as a result the chocolate producers may opt for cocoa substitutes. This is the constraining factor to the global cocoa market.The cocoa market is segmented into product type, process, nature, quality, application, and region. On the basis of product type, the global cocoa market is categorized into cocoa butter, cocoa liquor, and cocoa powder. By process, it is segregated into Dutch process and natural process. On the basis of nature, it is segmented into organic and conventional. Based on the quality, it is segmented into bulk, specialty, and fine flavor. Based on application, it is segmented into confectionery, food & beverages, bakery, pharma, animal feed, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Iran, United Arab Emirates, and rest of LAMEA).For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11007 Based on region, Europe contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2027. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.Leading players of the global cocoa industry analyzed in the research include Cargill, Inc., Olam International Ltd., Toutan S.A., Barry Callebaut AG, The Hershey Company, Guan Chong Cocoa Manufacturer SDN. BHD, Ciranda, Inc., United Cocoa Processor, Inc., Bloomer Chocolate Company, and VJ Jindal Cocoa Private Limited.Trending Reports:Polyphenol Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/polyphenol-market Frozen Pizza Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/frozen-pizza-market Protease Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/protease-market-A12830

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.