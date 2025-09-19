Judicial Council's Laura Enderton-Speed Appointed Executive Director of State Bar of California

Read the full news release via the State Bar of California.

The State Bar of California Board of Trustees on Thursday announced its appointment of Laura Enderton-Speed as the State Bar’s next Executive Director.

Enderton-Speed has been at the Judicial Council since 2013, serving as the supervising attorney of governmental affairs before being appointed director of the Leadership Support Services Office in July 2018.

Said Judicial Council Administrative Director Shelley Curran: “I thank Laura for her outstanding leadership at the Judicial Council, where she made a lasting impact on the administration of justice and earned the respect of her colleagues across the state. Laura’s experience and deep commitment to public service—including her prior work with the state Legislature—will serve her well. We are proud to see her step into this important new role as Executive Director of the State Bar of California, and we look forward to continuing our work together in her new capacity.”

Said Enterton-Speed: "I am honored by the Board’s support and excited to serve as the State Bar’s next Executive Director. Throughout my career in public service, I have worked to strengthen trust in government and advance fairness, accountability, and transparency. I look forward to bringing that experience to the State Bar in service of its vital mission to protect the public and ensure meaningful access to justice for all Californians.”

Enderton-Speed has previously served as the governmental relations and legislative officer for the County of Sacramento, the division chief in the Office of Stakeholder Relations at the California Public Employees Retirement System, the deputy chief of external affairs at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and a policy consultant at the California State Senate. In addition, she is an adjunct professor at the University of the Pacific’s McGeorge School of Law and California State University, Sacramento. She earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from San Jose State University and her juris doctorate from McGeorge School of Law.