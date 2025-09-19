Expanded renal dialysis service and more hospital beds for the northern suburbs

Release date: 18/09/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government’s $12 million new renal haemodialysis unit will be established at the Playford Health Hub, as part of a major boost to health services in the northern suburbs that also includes new beds for the Lyell McEwin Hospital.

The new 30-chair Playford Satellite Dialysis Unit will significantly expand the Lyell McEwin’s existing nine-chair renal dialysis service and cater to the area’s fast-growing population and rising demand for more renal health services in the area.

An additional 84 dialysis patients will be able to receive treatment at the hub, which is adding 21 renal chairs to the Lyell McEwin’s nine chairs, which will be shifted into the new facility and free up space at the hospital.

The new Playford Satellite Dialysis Unit will feature 26 open treatment bays, two enclosed treatment rooms, two enclosed bariatric-sized treatment rooms with a shared ensuite, staff bases and a reception area.

The design of the new service will also be Dementia Friendly, providing a safe, secure and comfortable facility with easy access and wayfinding. This follows careful design and engineering work undertaken in partnership with Cheesman Architects, Bestec and WGA.

Construction is expected to begin in November, with a competitive tender process currently underway to determine the project’s lead building contractor.

The new renal dialysis centre is expected to be completed around the middle of next year.

Recently the Government also delivered 12 new acute surgical beds to the Lyell McEwin, delivering on a commitment we made last year when we delivered another 48 additional hospital beds.

Another 20 beds will be added to the Lyell McEwin by the end of the year, bringing the total number of new beds at the hospital to 80.

These major health service expansions form part of the Malinauskas Labor Government’s investment in building a bigger health system for the northern suburbs, which has also delivered:

An expanded Lyell McEwin Hospital emergency department, featuring an additional 23 treatment spaces.

An upgraded Elizabeth Ambulance Station.

A new Urgent Care Hub within the Playford Health Hub.

New Urgent Care Clinics in Elizabeth and Para Hills, and a walk-in Mental Health Support Centre in Elizabeth, in partnership with the Albanese Labor Government.

The Malinauskas Government is investing in a bigger health system for South Australia, delivering more beds, more clinicians, and more services across the state’s public health system.

Concept images of the Playford Satellite Dialysis Unit can be viewed here.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

Our Government is increasing the health system’s capacity to provide life-saving dialysis to patients in northern Adelaide, enabling them to access this critical treatment closer to home.

I’m excited that this new 30-chair renal haemodialysis unit will soon be up and running, as we continue to build a bigger health system for northern Adelaide and South Australia more broadly.

We have also delivered a total of 60 new beds to the Lyell McEwin Hospital since coming to office, with another 20 coming online by the end of the year as we continue to increase capacity in our health system, particularly for fast-growing areas like the northern suburbs.

Attributable to Northern Adelaide Local Health Network Chief Executive Karen Puvogel

The construction of the Playford Satellite Dialysis Unit will be a significant development in the haemodialysis services offered at the Northern Adelaide Local Health Network (NALHN).

The 21 additional chairs will provide vital, required additional capacity at NALHN to help ensure we can deliver timely and appropriate dialysis care to our community when and where they require it.

I am pleased to see the project will soon be commencing construction and I look forward to seeing it develop through to when it is up and running in 2026.