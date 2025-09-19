Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / Sex Offender Registry Violation, Arrest on Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 25A2006958

TROOPER:  Adam Martin                           

STATION: St Albans Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 09/18/2025 at approximately 1910 hours

LOCATION: Main Street Richford, VT

VIOLATION: Sex Offender Registry Violation, Arrest on Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Jonathan Johnson

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On September 18th, 2025, at approximately 1910 hours while conducting patrol on Main Street in the Town of Richford, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks were able to locate Jonathan Johnson (42) of Richford, VT. Johnson was known by Troopers to have an active warrant for his arrest.

 

Johnson’s arrest warrant was for the initial charge of:

 

23 VSA 674(a)(1) Misdemeanor 1 VEHICLE OPERATION - LICENSE SUSPENDED

 

 

Johnson was also found being non-compliant with the Vermont Sex Offender Registry. Johnson was taken into custody and transported to Northwest State Correctional Facility in the Town of St. Albans where he was held on $200 bail. Johnson was issued a flash citation ordering him to appear before the Franklin County Criminal Court on September 19th, 2025, at 1300 hours for the charge related to the arrest warrant.

 

Additionally, Johnson was cited for failing to comply with the Vermont Sex Offender Registry and issued a citation ordering him to appear before the Franklin County Criminal Court on October 28th, 2025, at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE: 09/19/2025 at 1300 hours & 10/28/2025 at 0830 hours             

COURT: Franklin County Criminal Court

LODGED – LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility  

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: None

 

 

Trooper Adam Martin (221)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Adam.martin@vermont.gov

 

Legal Disclaimer:

