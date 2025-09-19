St. Albans Barracks / Sex Offender Registry Violation, Arrest on Warrant
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2006958
TROOPER: Adam Martin
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 09/18/2025 at approximately 1910 hours
LOCATION: Main Street Richford, VT
VIOLATION: Sex Offender Registry Violation, Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Jonathan Johnson
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 18th, 2025, at approximately 1910 hours while conducting patrol on Main Street in the Town of Richford, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks were able to locate Jonathan Johnson (42) of Richford, VT. Johnson was known by Troopers to have an active warrant for his arrest.
Johnson’s arrest warrant was for the initial charge of:
23 VSA 674(a)(1) Misdemeanor 1 VEHICLE OPERATION - LICENSE SUSPENDED
Johnson was also found being non-compliant with the Vermont Sex Offender Registry. Johnson was taken into custody and transported to Northwest State Correctional Facility in the Town of St. Albans where he was held on $200 bail. Johnson was issued a flash citation ordering him to appear before the Franklin County Criminal Court on September 19th, 2025, at 1300 hours for the charge related to the arrest warrant.
Additionally, Johnson was cited for failing to comply with the Vermont Sex Offender Registry and issued a citation ordering him to appear before the Franklin County Criminal Court on October 28th, 2025, at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE: 09/19/2025 at 1300 hours & 10/28/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Criminal Court
LODGED – LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: None
Trooper Adam Martin (221)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
(802)524-5993
