Nominations Now Open for the 2025 Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal

September 19

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2025 Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal.

"For decades I have had the pleasure of working alongside dedicated and enthusiastic volunteers," Lieutenant Governor Bernadette McIntyre said. "No matter what the cause or event, right across the province, Saskatchewan volunteers step up. Things get done, and our communities flourish because of volunteers. A role this important deserves recognition. When someone stands out among a province of remarkable volunteers, that person deserves a truly prestigious honour - and that honour is the Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal."

The Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal was established in 1995 to formally recognize the selfless devotion of the province's volunteers and role models to Saskatchewan citizens.

Individuals or groups are encouraged to nominate current or former long-term residents of Saskatchewan who go above and beyond for their community through acts of volunteerism.

Nominations will be received until October 31, 2025. Online nominations are encouraged, but nominations will also be accepted by mail, courier, or in-person.

For more information on the award or to nominate someone for the Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal, visit: saskatchewan.ca/honoursawards.

