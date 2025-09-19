RCP Museum opens new exhibition: A body of knowledge: Discover 500 years of book collecting

The RCP Museum has opened a major new exhibition, A body of knowledge: Discover 500 years of book collecting at the Royal College of Physicians, exploring one of the most significant doctors’ libraries in England. The exhibition is now open to the public at the RCP Museum in Regent’s Park, London, and will run until 23 July 2026.

Through the RCP’s historic collection – a library which has been in continuous existence since 1518 – visitors can uncover how physicians of the past learned their craft, connected with ideas beyond medicine, and shaped their professional identity. These ambitions and concerns gave the library its distinctive character, setting it apart from the collections of other institutions of a similar age. A series of events will run alongside the exhibition from Museum Lates, talks and storytelling performances, to children’s crafts and illuminated lettering workshops.

The exhibition also features Making Visible, a striking new art installation by doctoral researcher Catherine James. Hundreds of early printed books in the Dorchester Library have been wrapped in conservation-grade paper, making a powerful visual statement about the overlooked contributions of women to the RCP library. The installation is accompanied by the first-ever display in the library of a portrait of Lady Grace Pierrepont, whose 17th-century donation of books re-established the collection after the Great Fire of London. A film exploring the installation is on display as part of the exhibition and the Dorchester Library will be opened for public viewings on a selection of dates.

Commenting on the new exhibition, lead curator Katie Birkwood, said: “A body of knowledge reveals the extraordinary depth and character of one of the most important physicians’ libraries in England. For over 500 years, the RCP’s collection has been shaped by curiosity, generosity, and determination, surviving fires, upheavals, and changing medical practice. We are proud to share how these books not only transformed the way physicians learned and worked but also reflect the broader intellectual life of every age they have passed through.”

