Brownsville CBP officers seize more than $840K in methamphetamine at Veterans International Bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Veterans International Bridge intercepted a load of alleged methamphetamine with an approximate value of $840,679 hidden within a vehicle.

“Our officers remain vigilant in the performance of their duties and their efforts led to this significant drug seizure, keeping the dangerous narcotics from reaching our streets and communities,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

Packages containing 91.42 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Brownsville Port of Entry.

The seizure took place on Thursday, Sept. 11, at the Veterans International Bridge when a 43-year-old male Mexican citizen attempted entry into the United States in a 2014 Ford Explorer. The vehicle was referred to CBP secondary for further examination after a preprimary nonintrusive inspection system scan indicated anomalies. While in the secondary inspection area, with the aid of a canine unit, CBP officers discovered 42 packages hidden within the vehicle. CBP officers removed the packages which contained a total of 91.42 pounds of alleged methamphetamine.

The estimated street value of the methamphetamine is $840,679.

CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.