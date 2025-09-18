California prepares state resources ahead of heavy rain, dry lightning, and increased fire threats

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that California has predeployed resources throughout the state and is closely monitoring weather conditions that bring the potential for localized heavy rain, dry lightning, and gusty winds that could spark new wildfires.



According to the National Weather Service, warm and dry conditions combined with incoming tropical moisture are expected to bring thunderstorm activity and gusty winds across much of the state through next week. While some storms may bring beneficial rainfall, the potential for localized heavy rain as well as dry lightning remains high.



Governor Newsom has directed the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), CAL FIRE, CHP and Caltrans to coordinate with local emergency managers and first responders across the state to prepare for potential impacts.

CAL FIRE predeploys state resources

State resources are being prepositioned to respond to new incidents and support local jurisdictions should they request assistance.

“Lightning can strike with little or no warning, sparking dangerous wildfires,” said CAL FIRE Chief/Director Joe Tyler. “We urge all Californians to stay alert, follow evacuation orders if issued, and take lightning safety seriously.”

In anticipation of the incoming weather, CAL FIRE has staffed the following resources in addition to normal staffing:



Southern Region:

Additional staffing in local and regional Emergency Command Centers (ECCs)

Staff additional Region Intel as needed

Staff all (CAL FIRE Firefighter, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), California Conservation Corp (CCC), California Military Department (CMD)) hand crews 24 hrs/day

Staff all CAL FIRE reserve engines (1 per operational unit)

Northern Region:

Staff 1 additional reserve engine per unit (1 per operational unit)

Staff 2 additional Firefighter Hand Crews per unit

Staff all (CAL FIRE Firefighter, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), California

Conservation Corp (CCC), California Military Department (CMD)) hand crews 24 hrs/day

Staff 1 Strike Team Leader per camp/fire center

Contract Counties

Ventura County to staff 5 additional Type 3 Wildland Engines and 1 additional hand crew.

Santa Barbara County to staff 5 additional Type 3 Wildland Engines and 1 additional hand crew.

Kern County to staff 5 additional Type 3 Wildland Engines.

LA County to staff 2 additional hand crews.

Marin County to staff 1 hand crew 24 hrs/day

Cal OES coordinates with local emergency managers

Local officials remain the first line of response in an emergency. Cal OES is coordinating closely with local officials across all lines of effort and stands ready to support through the California Fire and Rescue Mutual Aid System, California Law Enforcement Mutual Aid System, and more.



“California continues to face the dual threat of localized heavy rain and wildfire activity,” said Cal OES Director Nancy Ward. “We are working hand in hand with our local partners to make sure communities have the resources and support they need. This is a multi-agency effort focused on protecting lives, property, and the environment.”



California reminds the public to remain vigilant. If you hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning, so stay indoors if possible. If you are outdoors when a storm approaches, seek shelter immediately in a large building or a hard-topped vehicle, avoid open areas and tall objects, and never shelter under trees.

Now is the time to prepare—make sure your go bag is packed with essentials like medications, important documents, clothing, and supplies for every member of your household. Visit ReadyforWildfire.org for evacuation planning tips.



Having it ready means you can move fast if evacuation orders are issued. Just as important, visit Ready.CA.gov to sign up for emergency alerts in your county so you receive real-time information directly from local officials.