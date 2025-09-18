Submit Release
Joint Commission unveils first AI guidance in partnership with Coalition for Health AI

The Joint Commission and the Coalition for Health AI released guidance Sept. 17 on the responsible use of artificial intelligence in health care, the first installment from their partnership that launched in June. The guidance includes recommendations on AI policies, local validation, monitoring and use for interpretation and integration into new or existing processes. CHAI and the Joint Commission plan to release further guidance and a playbook by year’s end.

