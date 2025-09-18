Joint Commission unveils first AI guidance in partnership with Coalition for Health AI

The Joint Commission and the Coalition for Health AI released guidance Sept. 17 on the responsible use of artificial intelligence in health care, the first installment from their partnership that launched in June. The guidance includes recommendations on AI policies, local validation, monitoring and use for interpretation and integration into new or existing processes. CHAI and the Joint Commission plan to release further guidance and a playbook by year’s end.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.