Senate passes SUPPORT Act reauthorization bill, moves to president for signing into law

The Senate Sept. 18 passed the AHA-supported SUPPORT Act (H.R. 2483) by a voice vote, advancing the bill to President Trump to sign into law. The bill reauthorizes key prevention, treatment and recovery programs for patients with substance use disorder, including programs to support the behavioral health workforce.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.