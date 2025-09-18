Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,780 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,673 in the last 365 days.

Senate passes SUPPORT Act reauthorization bill, moves to president for signing into law

The Senate Sept. 18 passed the AHA-supported SUPPORT Act (H.R. 2483) by a voice vote, advancing the bill to President Trump to sign into law. The bill reauthorizes key prevention, treatment and recovery programs for patients with substance use disorder, including programs to support the behavioral health workforce.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate passes SUPPORT Act reauthorization bill, moves to president for signing into law

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more