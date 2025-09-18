Rabid Animals Confirmed in Three Counties; Three People and Ten Pets Exposed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Sept. 18, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed that a kitten, fox, and raccoon have tested positive for rabies in separate incidents.

In Greenville County, a feral kitten that tested positive for rabies was found near Veryfine Drive and Ariel Court in Fountain Inn, S.C. Three people were exposed and have been referred to their health care providers. Five cats were exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

In Kershaw County, a fox that tested positive for rabies was found near Youngs Bridge and Timrod roads in Bethune, S.C. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. Three dogs were exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

In Anderson County, a raccoon that tested positive for rabies was found near Vicki Court and Keys Street in Anderson, S.C. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. Three dogs were exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

The three rabies positive animals were submitted to DPH's laboratory for testing Sept. 16, 2025, and were confirmed to have rabies Sept. 17, 2025. If you believe you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this feral kitten, this fox, this raccoon, or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DPH's 24-hour rabies reporting line at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

“To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals plenty of space,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program manager. “If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or wildlife rehabilitator.”

An exposure is defined as direct contact (such as through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose, or mouth) with saliva or brain/nervous system tissue from an infected animal.

Stray and feral cats serve as a significant source for rabies exposure. If pets in the area have received any unexplained injuries or have been seen interacting with feral cats in recent weeks, please contact your veterinarian’s office.

It is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease. In 2025, the Greenville County feral kitten is the sixth animal in that county to test positive for rabies, the Kershaw County fox is the fifth animal in that county to test positive for rabies, and the Anderson County raccoon is the seventh animal in that county to test positive for rabies. There have been 70 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 144 positive cases a year. In 2024, ​six of the 81 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina ​were​ in Greenville County, none were in Kershaw County, and three were in Anderson County.

Contact information for local Public Health offices is available at dph.sc.gov/RabiesContacts. For more information on rabies, visit dph.sc.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.

