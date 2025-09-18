Deputy President Paul Mashatile: Ordinary Public Works and Infrastructure MinMEC

Programme Director;

On behalf of Government, I wish to convey our sincere message of condolences to Premier Oscar Mabuyane and his family following the untimely death of his mother, uMama Nolandile Mabuyane.

As we mourn her death, we are also comforted by the lexicon of legacy she leaves behind, as it is reflected not only in her family but also through the excellent leadership role played by Premier Mabuyane, shaping the future of this province and promoting the standard of living for many of our people.

May her soul rest in peace!

Today, we began a day with a site visit to the Umoyilanga-Dassiesridge Project. It was remarkable to witness the Energy Generation initiative also known as EDF Renewables' Umoyilanga project, as it approaches its last phase before becoming operational.

These projects, which include solar farms, battery energy storage systems, wind energy facilities, and the construction of a main transmission substation for the national utility, are playing a crucial role in the unbundling and modernisation of South Africa’s energy infrastructure.

The development of critical infrastructure including energy, transportation, water, and telecommunications is undeniably crucial to economic growth. This is because it increases output while decreasing expenditure and broadens market access.

More importantly, it promotes prosperity by providing basic services, reducing poverty, attracting investment, and linking areas, all of which contribute to long-term growth and a higher standard of living for citizens.

It is most likely for this reason that many of you referred to infrastructure as the backbone of the economy, since it really acts as a catalyst for growth and development.

The Infrastructure South Africa has recently released the second edition of the Construction Book 2024/2025, which lists around 250 construction projects with an estimated value of more than R238 billion. This is a clear demonstration of our collective commitment to stimulate our economy, to create the much needed employment opportunities, as well as improving the standard of living for our people.

Government has committed to spend over R1 trillion over the next three years by improving public infrastructure throughout our country. Together we should continue to upgrade and construct public infrastructure such as water supply, energy, schools and health clinics, to improve the living standards and to restore dignity of the people and fosters national unity.

For this same reason, the Cabinet made the decision to adopt the District Development Model (DDM) in August 2019, with the first district launch in the Waterberg District in Lephalale in November 2019.

This intergovernmental framework encourages collaborative planning and budgeting among all three domains of Government to enhance service delivery and stimulate economic development in specific districts and metropolitan areas.

It prioritises districts and metros for development and allows for a spatially integrated "One Plan" to address poverty, unemployment, and inequality and create jobs by developing infrastructure like water, sanitation, roads, and electricity.

In other words, the DDM's objective is to optimise the impact and align the plans and resources at our disposal by establishing "One District, One Plan, and One Budget." In the context of infrastructure, it guarantees that the budget guidelines are more appropriately positioned within the various sector guidelines for infrastructure plans.

This plainly demonstrates the significance of infrastructure, or the capacity of infrastructure to promote prosperity and stimulate growth. It does so by reducing the costs of production and trade, creating employment, increasing productivity, and facilitating access to essential services such as education, healthcare, and clean water. Ultimately, this enhances the quality of life and promotes regional integration and investment.

Consequently, it is crucial that we, as an inter-governmental coordination body that convenes Ministers and MECs to deliberate on issues of mutual interest and foster cooperative governance, also prioritise infrastructure development, which is also essential for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that are intended to create a more sustainable and prosperous future for all.

Given the significance of infrastructure in achieving developmental objectives and providing services, our combined effort across various spheres of Government must concentrate on the strategic deployment of key infrastructure. We need to improve our infrastructure to adequately address the demands of our communities.

Meeting the expectations of the community implies a great deal of responsibility. It includes not just infrastructure development but also addressing skills shortages in the built environment and combating corruption.

We must be purposeful in empowering communities to improve infrastructure service delivery.

This includes training individuals in technical, and administrative skills, encouraging local engagement in infrastructure development and maintenance, and including communities into project lifecycles using inclusive frameworks such as South Africa's Integrated Social Facilitation Framework.

This approach builds community ownership, improves project results, and boosts economic growth, while improving service delivery.

We must never forget that the overall objective of our collaborative efforts as stimulated by the DDM is to accelerate and integrate government service delivery to improve its coherence and impact at the district level.

At the core of this objective is the investment in the infrastructure in the form of the Strategic Infrastructure Investment. Such investment not only improves the overall efficiency and productivity of our economy but also creates a ripple effect that benefits various sectors and the general population.

By developing modern transportation networks, we can facilitate the movement of goods and people, thus reducing logistics costs and enhancing trade opportunities both domestically and internationally.

Moreover, robust energy infrastructure ensures a stable power supply, enabling businesses to operate effectively and innovate without interruptions. It also paves the way for the adoption of sustainable energy sources, contributing to environmental conservation and reducing our carbon footprint.

Water resource management is another critical area where investment in infrastructure is paramount. Access to clean water and sanitation services is a fundamental human right, and by ensuring reliable water supply systems, we can improve public health, drive agricultural productivity, and support industrial growth.

Furthermore, the enhancement of communication facilities and digital infrastructure is essential in today’s interconnected world. The expansion of broadband networks can bridge the digital divide, empower our youth with educational opportunities, and open up new avenues for entrepreneurship and innovation.

Government is undertaking a massive infrastructure investment and build programme in the form of Strategic Integrated Projects (SIPs), which are aimed at improving the quality of life for all South Africans.

The SIPs aim to streamline implementation, attract private sector capital, and foster economic recovery and sustainable development by addressing infrastructure backlogs. It is important that as a country we address infrastructure backlogs through improved planning, increased private sector partnerships (PPPs), innovative funding models, and targeted programs like the Municipal Infrastructure Grant (MIG), focusing on various sectors.

We have introduced the Municipal Infrastructure Grant (MIG) to promote infrastructure development at the local government level, particularly in rural areas, to address unemployment, poverty and inequality. The policy prioritises poverty eradication and socio-economic development.

However, there is a need to address the shortcomings faced by municipalities concerning spending of the allocated MIG funds because of capacity constraints, particularly in project planning, despite pressing municipality needs.

Therefore, municipalities that fail to do so should be held accountable for this failure because this failure contributes to poor service delivery, hindering the development and progress of local communities. I must also highlight that the municipalities have the responsibilities of using these funds for the purpose intended for.

Nevertheless, we are happy with the progress made by the Municipal Infrastructure Support Agency (MISA) which oversees the implementation of MIG projects.

MISA is making progress in supporting municipalities with infrastructure planning, implementation, and maintenance through technical assistance, capacity building, and the generation of detailed infrastructure assessment reports.

Minister Mcpherson, we are confident that with the recent developments, which include signing the pilot Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for the 'Adopt-a-Municipality' initiative, we will be able to fast-track projects and leverage private sector partnerships for infrastructure funding.

We must be deliberate about accelerating infrastructure development and improve service delivery in all municipalities. All spheres of Government have to collaborate to address issues like poor planning, budget overruns, and low-quality work by providing targeted support and oversight to improve project execution and outcomes.

Ladies and gentlemen, we need to turn this country into a construction site with more infrastructure projects successfully executed to stimulate economic investment, grow the economy and, most importantly, create jobs.

Our people in our communities need tangible results and quality service delivery. This means our investment in infrastructure should be about turning bricks and mortar into hope for a better tomorrow for all.

We need to construct world-class infrastructure to boost economy, attract investment, and create jobs. Creating and building new infrastructure is important, but what us equally important is the maintenance and servicing of existing infrastructure for better service delivery.

A lack of maintenance on existing infrastructure leads to infrastructure failures, which directly disrupt service delivery and create significant backlogs in meeting public demand. Conversely, proper infrastructure maintenance ensures service continuity, reduces costs associated with emergency repairs, and strengthens service delivery by keeping infrastructure in a safe, workable condition.

As part of strengthening service delivery by keeping our cities, towns, and villages clean, we have launched the Clean Cities and Towns Campaign.

For our Government, it is important to strengthen Service Delivery and Intervention through the Clean Cities, Towns and Villages Campaign, including infrastructure delivery, and bringing communities on board with the aim to ensure maintenance and protection of infrastructure.

I must emphasise that the Clean Cities, Towns and Villages Campaign is not only about cleaning; it is also about service delivery. It is a platform where different spheres of Government come together to address community challenges. The Clean Cities, Towns and Villages Campaign connects with the DDM by implementing the DDM's concepts of collaboration and integrated service delivery.

As I have mentioned when I responded to NCOP Questions for Oral Reply on Thursday last week, this campaign provides us with an opportunity to interact with communities at local government level as part of our efforts to address service delivery challenges, utilising a whole-of-government approach.

Since the launch of this Campaign, we have visited Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality in the Free State Province, Moretele Local Municipality in the North-West. We have also conducted an oversight visit in the Western Cape's Overberg District Municipality to advance our land reform programme and promote community development.

On 6 September 2025, I requested Minister Patricia de Lille in her capacity as a DDM Champion in the Western Cape, to lead the Clean Cities and Towns Campaign at Zwelihle Township in Overstrand Local Municipality.

Through the participation of relevant National Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Premiers, MEC’s and DDM Champions in the Clean Cities and Towns Campaign, we can pull together all relevant stakeholders to report on progress, whilst we interact with communities to understand their service delivery challenges.

In addition, on the 19th of August, I visited the Eastern Cape Province where I had engagements with His Majesty King Ndlovuyezwe Ndamase of amaMpondo aseNyandeni. This forms part of our Government’s holistic approach to service delivery that is inclusive, culturally sensitive, and responsive to the diverse needs of our communities.

We also encourage municipalities and cities themselves, all over the country, to conduct their own cleaning campaigns, promote citizen participation, and partner with local businesses to address community concerns, while promoting cleaner, safe and healthier environments.

Our focus is to reform local government funding and revenue collection model, professionalising municipal management by enforcing minimum competency requirements for senior officials, reviewing the institutional structure of local government through an updated White Paper and the introduction of a utility model for trading services to ensure financial sustainability.

By utilising this approach, we will continue to bring together all three spheres of Government to strengthen collaborative and localised planning to address service delivery challenges.

In conclusion, infrastructure service delivery is not just about constructing roads, bridges, or buildings; it is about building the foundation for a prosperous and sustainable future.

As we continue to focus on infrastructure development, let us remember that every road laid, every bridge built, and every water system installed contributes to the advancement of our nation and the well-being of our people.

I thank you

