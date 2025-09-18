JM Nutrition Now Services Winnipeg and Manitoba Residents
JM Nutrition's registered dietitians now conduct personalized nutritional counselling in Manitoba.WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JM Nutrition, a Canada-wide nutritional counselling service by a team of leading registered dietitians and nutritionists, now services the residents of Winnipeg and the rest of Manitoba.
Established in 2006, JM Nutrition provides personalized nutritional counselling sessions that are personalized, thorough and supportive for a wide range of nutrition and health concerns.
These include: weight management, digestive health support, chronic disease prevention and management, men's, women's and children's health, special diets and dietary conditions, meal planning, eating disorder support, corporate wellness solutions and much more.
JM Nutrition receives plaudits from its many clients for high-quality care.
Learn more about JM Nutrition's dietitians who service Winnipeg, Manitoba.
