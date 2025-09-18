Call for Applications: UNITAR Youth Ambassador Asia-Pacific Programme 2025

18 September 2025, Hiroshima, Japan - United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and ITS Education Asia invite motivated Asia-Pacific youth to apply for the “UNITAR Youth Ambassador Asia-Pacific Programme 2025”. The programme will run for 8 weeks with the theme “Future Skills for Grassroots Leadership”.

This training programme aims to deepen the youth’s understanding of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), strengthen their entrepreneurship skills, and help them develop ideas to combat community problems. At the end of the programme, the Youth Ambassadors will present their self-directed capstone projects to be implemented in their local communities to drive positive change. The application deadline is 10 October 2025, 6 p.m. HKT (UTC +8).

The programme is open to a maximum of five young persons per country, who will be in the Asia-Pacific region for the duration of the training. It will be held online over eight consecutive Saturdays, culminating in a virtual graduation event.

The programme will be delivered in English, and participants who fulfil all requirements will receive a UNITAR certificate of completion. By the end of the programme, each participant will have a solid SDG-related project that they can then further develop in their local communities. The participants will be mentored by UNITAR and ITS staff and have the opportunity to engage with experts and government officials.