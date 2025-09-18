Minister Leon Schreiber tables Electoral Reform Consultation Panel’s report in Parliament

On Thursday, 18 September 2025, the Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, tabled the Electoral Reform Consultation Panel’s (ERCP) report in Parliament.

Section 23(1) of the Electoral Amendment Act, 2023, enjoins the Minister of Home Affairs to, within four months after the commencement of the Act, establish the ERCP. The panel was duly established under the previous administration, in May 2024, and its timeframe was extended in terms of section 6(1) by three months to allow for thorough public consultation.

Section 23(4) of the Act requires the Panel to submit its report to the Minister of Home Affairs on the possible options for electoral reform for the election of the National Assembly and the election of provincial legislatures. The report must include reasons, potential advantages and disadvantages, legal and constitutional implications, and financial implications, for each proposed electoral system or electoral reform identified by the Panel. Section 23(5)(b) further envisaged the possibility of disagreements and provided for members of the panel to set out different views.

Section 23(7) of the Act requires the Minister to, within 30 days of receiving the report, table it in Parliament for consideration, and to publish the report through electronic and any other means.

The Minister received the report on 29 August 2025 and has now duly tabled it in Parliament and published it online.

The relevant documents can be accessed at the following link:

https://www.dha.gov.za/index.php/ercp-documents

