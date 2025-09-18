From K-Pop to the Classroom: Korean Learning Boom Hits Historic Highs

Adult students learning Korean for the first time at Korean American Center's King Sejong Institute program in Irvine, CA

Korean American Center sees historic demand for Korean, with 77% of adult students non-Korean and heritage youth enrollment rising fueled by global K-culture.

We are not just teaching a language, we are building bridges between communities and creating a national model for Korean language and cultural education, a language that has long been underserved.” — Tammy Kim, Executive Director, Korean American Center

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Korean American Center (KAC), the nation’s only fully accredited Korean language institute, announced its largest enrollment ever this fall with 330 students across its adult King Sejong Institute program and Korean School for Youth. Offered in 10–12 week sessions, these programs have reached milestone enrollment, marking the strongest demand for Korean language education in the organization’s history.

This surge reflects not only the growing number of heritage youth reclaiming their language but also a dramatic shift in who is learning Korean. While the Korean American Center continues to serve Korean American families, 77% of its adult learners are non-Korean, underscoring how the global “K-wave”, from K-pop and K-dramas to Korean cuisine and film is fueling mainstream interest in language study across the United States. Classes are offered both in-person and online, serving learners from Orange County, CA, and across the nation. Enrollment spans all levels, from absolute beginners to advanced students, a testament to the Center’s reputation for high-quality instruction and strong word-of-mouth referrals.

In addition to its record-setting adult program, KAC’s Korean School for Youth enrolled nearly 100 students this session, with 95% third-generation Korean Americans and 5% non-Korean students. Together, these programs strengthen KAC’s mission to both preserve heritage and open access to Korean culture for new audiences.

Looking ahead, Korean American Center will expand opportunities further in January 2026 by launching an accredited program that enables students to earn high school world language credit, broadening pathways for both heritage and non-heritage learners to engage in meaningful, long-term Korean study.

“We are thrilled to see such record-breaking growth,” said Tammy Kim, Executive Director of the Korean American Center. “Our learners represent the incredible diversity of those drawn to Korean, from third-generation youth reconnecting with their roots to non-Korean adults embracing the culture. This moment reflects the trust our community has in us to deliver the very best instruction and programming.”

As both a designated King Sejong Institute by the Korean government and a nonprofit dedicated to uplifting the Korean American community, the Korean American Center continues to set the national standard for Korean language education and cultural engagement.

For more information about classes or upcoming cultural programs, please visit www.koreanamericancenter.org.

About: Korean American Center (KAC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Irvine, California, dedicated to uplifting the Korean American community through language, culture, and education. Formed in 2015, Korean American Center is the only fully WASC-accredited Korean language institute in the United States and a designated King Sejong Institute by the Korean government. Each year, KAC serves thousands of learners nationwide through its in-person and online programs, ranging from youth heritage classes to adult beginner and advanced courses. Beyond education, KAC leads community initiatives, cultural programming, and public events that foster cross-cultural understanding and strengthen intergenerational ties.

