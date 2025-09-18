Mindy’s Munchies Introduces Customizable Corporate Gifting for this Holiday Season

Mindy’s Munchies has something sweet in store: a brand-new Corporate Gifting Program is here just in time for the 2025 holiday season.

We offer more than just chocolate; we offer a fully guided gifting experience with personal care from start to finish.” — Founder Mindy Mosca

NJ, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The holidays may feel far away, but for businesses, now is the perfect time to start planning how you’ll say “thank you” to the clients, colleagues, and partners who make success possible. And what better way to spread joy (and leave a deliciously lasting impression) than with handcrafted treats from Mindy’s Munchies, a local favorite and nationally celebrated chocolatier?

Mindy’s Munchies is making corporate gifting easier and more personal than ever with a dedicated Gifting Specialist who will oversee your order from start to finish. From selecting the perfect assortments to ensuring every detail is executed flawlessly, your gifting specialist will handle it all so that you can focus on celebrating the season with clients, colleagues, and partners.

Why Order Early?

The holiday rush brings with it shipping delays and crowded schedules.

Companies that act now will enjoy the benefits of:

-Priority Attention: Early orders receive personalized planning and smooth delivery, ahead of the seasonal crunch.

-Guaranteed Impact: Stand out by sending gifts before the December rush, consider Halloween or Thanksgiving gifting to make your company the first to spread festive cheer.

-Stress-Free Logistics: With your dedicated Mindy’s Gifting Specialist managing the details, you can be confident every gift arrives on time, beautifully presented, and filled with indulgent treats.

A Gift That Speaks Volumes

From chocolate-dipped pretzels adorned in festive sprinkles to chocolate-covered strawberries and even the delectable s'mores, Mindy’s Munchies offers customizable packages that reflect your company’s thoughtfulness and appreciation. Every order is designed to delight and impress, making your brand unforgettable long after the last bite.

“At Mindy’s Munchies, we know how important it is for businesses to express gratitude in a way that feels genuine and memorable,” says Mindy Mosca.

Place Your Order Today

Don’t wait for December. Secure your corporate gifts now and let Mindy’s Munchies make your company’s appreciation stand out this season.

For more information or to connect with a Mindy’s Gifting Specialist, visit customerservice@mindysmunchies.com.

Founded by Mindy Mosca in 2006, Mindy’s Munchies is a handcrafted chocolate brand known for delivering high-quality sweets and personalized service. With locations in New Jersey, Florida, and Maine, the company offers chocolate-covered treats, custom baskets, seasonal gift collections, and event-ready platters made fresh in-store. As the brand expands through franchising, it continues to focus on product quality, operational support, and customer satisfaction, one chocolate-covered treat at a time.



