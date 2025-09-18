ICE Arrests WORST OF THE WORST Criminal Illegal Alien Pedophiles Convicted of Horrific Crimes Against Children

WASHINGTON – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arrested multiple criminal illegal aliens across the country convicted of horrific sexual crimes against children. These arrests highlight the agency’s unrelenting commitment to removing predators who endanger the most vulnerable members of our communities.

“Criminal illegal aliens who sexually abuse children represent the very worst of humanity,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “These disgusting predators are convicted of sexually abusing a child under 14, lewd and lascivious acts with a child, and endangering the welfare of a child related to sex abuse. These criminals preyed on our innocent children, but thanks to our brave ICE law enforcement officers, they’re off our streets and will never be allowed again to prey on American children.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Jose Mario Cervantes-Luna, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of sexual assault of a child under 14, in Harris County, Texas.

Javier Zuniga, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of rape of a child with a ten-year age difference and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Hector Perez-Urias, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with a child, in San Bernardino, California.

Gilberto Ramos-Agustine, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted of endangering the welfare of a child related to sex abuse in Kent, New York.

Hermilo Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of sexual battery in Franklin County, North Carolina.

ICE will continue to prioritize the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens who have committed violent crimes, ensuring our children are protected and justice is served.

