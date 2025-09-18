MPD Arrests Suspect in Martin Luther King Jr Avenue Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a shooting in Southeast.

On Monday, August 18, 2025, at approximately 4:00 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southeast, for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located a crime scene with shell casings. While on scene, officers were notified that a juvenile male, conscious and breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds had self-transported to a local hospital.

On Tuesday, September 16, 2025, a 16-year-old male of Southeast, D.C., was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25125972

###