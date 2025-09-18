Liu and Evans drive surge in Supreme Court dissents over criminal review denials

(Subscription required) California Supreme Court Justices Goodwin H. Liu and Kelli M. Evans dissented more than 60 times each in the 2024-25 term over the court's refusal to review criminal cases, fueling a sharp rise in recorded dissents and spotlighting concerns about sentences for younger convicts.

