2025 Maine Teacher of the Year Becky Hallowell Blasts Off at Space Camp

This summer, Maine’s 2025 Teacher of the Year, fourth-grade educator Becky Hallowell of Wiscasset Elementary School, embarked on a stellar journey at NASA’s Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama, from Wednesday, July 16, to Monday, July 21. The experience was an “out-of-this-world” professional development opportunity as part of her journey as a 2025 State Teacher of the Year.

Throughout the intense six-day program, Becky and other award-winning teachers from the National Teacher of the Year Program navigated immersive simulations—from walking on the moon and executing mock missions to designing lunar rovers and heat shields.

“One of the most incredible moments was training on the multi-axis trainer,” Becky explained. “We were spun in all directions in an apparatus that resembled a yo-yo. Some of my teammates were nervous about climbing in and experiencing it, but the entire group lifted them up, encouraging them the whole time and congratulating them when they were off the equipment.”



Another great moment was the simulated moonwalk, where “just a tiny little hop turned into a 20-foot leap,” inspiring creative leaps from Becky’s teammates, too.

Becky also had the opportunity to meet Hayley Arceneaux, the youngest astronaut, who went from being a pediatric cancer survivor to a physician’s assistant at St. Jude’s to then a role aboard SpaceX’s Inspiration4 mission.

For Becky, Space Camp underscored that NASA’s mission extends well beyond scientists and engineers; it embraces roles for nutritionists, artists, writers, and even farmers. She said she sees this as a metaphor for her own classroom:

“I think of my class this way: We must honor and develop everyone’s strengths and interests. Space Camp gave me a basket of lessons to support all types of learners, and I can’t wait to ‘launch the learning.’”

A particularly powerful moment came during a low-ropes course challenge, during which 16 participants balanced on a wobbly platform. Forward motion came only when everyone lowered themselves, slowed down, and made “micro-moves” collaboratively. Becky calls this the group’s big “aha” moment.

“Instead of rushing through pedagogy, we can make impactful, intentional small moves,” Becky said.



Becky said the most valuable takeaway was the immersive, learner-centered nature of Space Camp: “Every activity caused part of my brain to participate—and another part to think: ‘How will I bring this back to my class?’”

She said she found camaraderie and inspiration in her fellow State Teachers of the Year cohort, sharing stories of classroom triumphs and challenges from across the U.S. and returning with creativity-rich ideas to enrich Maine instruction.

Becky’s year ahead brims with possibility. She said she plans to stretch her practice by cultivating curiosity about the world beyond—and here at home.

“Space Camp left me with the desire to include more time for students to think about what exists beyond their backyards—helping them to learn about Earth and the stars. It inspires me to help them to forever ask questions and seek answers.”

Becky Hallowell is a 30-year classroom veteran. At Wiscasset Elementary School, she is known for her place-based and project-based learning, evidenced by her Outdoor Wonderful Learning Space (OWLS), an open area located at the school in the woods along the Sheepscot River. This space allows her to integrate nature into every lesson. Read more about Becky here.

To learn more about Maine’s Teacher of the Year program, visit: https://mainetoy.org/. To learn more about the National Teacher of the Year program, visit: https://ntoy.ccsso.org/.