MRI Coils Market Size Forecast to USD 9.3 Billion by 2035 with Rising Demand for Advanced Imaging Solutions - TMR Report

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MRI Coils Market Outlook 2035The global MRI coils market is set to expand steadily, driven by advancements in imaging technology, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the growing adoption of non-invasive diagnostic tools. Valued at US$ 4.5 Bn in 2024, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2025 to 2035, reaching US$ 9.3 Bn by the end of 2035. Increasing demand for high-resolution imaging, coupled with innovations in lightweight, flexible, and patient-friendly coils, is expected to accelerate market growth.👉 Don’t miss out on the latest market intelligence. Get your sample report copy today @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=48489 Analysts’ Viewpoint on the MRI Coils MarketThe MRI coils industry is witnessing sustained growth as healthcare providers focus on delivering precise imaging with enhanced patient comfort. Analysts note that the development of dedicated coils for specific body parts—such as breast, cardiac, and neuroimaging coils—is enabling improved diagnostic accuracy and treatment planning.With rising cases of cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and neurological conditions, MRI remains a critical diagnostic tool. The shift toward 3T and 7T MRI systems is also driving demand for advanced coils that support higher resolution and faster scan times. Furthermore, growing investments in portable MRI solutions and AI-driven imaging technologies highlight the evolving landscape of the industry.MRI Coils Market OverviewMRI coils are essential components of magnetic resonance imaging systems that capture radiofrequency signals from the human body to generate detailed images. These coils significantly impact image quality, scan speed, and diagnostic outcomes.Key Applications:• Neurology: Enhanced brain and spinal cord imaging.• Cardiology: High-resolution cardiac imaging for early disease detection.• Oncology: Cancer diagnosis and treatment monitoring.• Musculoskeletal Imaging: Detailed scans of joints, ligaments, and soft tissues.• Abdominal & Pelvic Imaging: Improved clarity for complex organ evaluations.Analysis of Key Players in the MRI Coils MarketThe MRI coils market features several prominent players, including• ESAOTE SPA• GE Healthcare• Koninklijke Philips N.V.• Siemens Healthcare• MR Instruments, Inc.• RAPID MR International LLC• ScanMed• Canon Medical Systems Corporation• Hologic Inc.• Bruker• Other prominent plyers.These companies have been profiled in the market research report based on parameters such as company overview, financial performance, business strategies, product portfolio, operating segments, and recent developments.Key Developments in the MRI Coils Market• January 2025 – InkSpace Imaging received FDA clearance for its 1.5T, 24-channel MRI coil. Designed to improve workflow efficiency and image quality, the coil offers high-density elements for enhanced spatial resolution, supports parallel imaging to reduce artifacts and scanning time, and features an ultra-lightweight design that adapts to patient anatomy for improved comfort across diverse body types. This innovation sets a new benchmark in imaging performance and operational efficiency.• May 2024 – United Imaging unveiled its latest MRI innovations at the ISMRM meeting, including the FDA-cleared uMR Jupiter 5T system and SuperFlexFree Coils. This technology aims to surpass the capabilities of 3T MRI systems, offering superior signal-to-noise ratio and advancing diagnostic precision.👉 Full Market Report available for delivery. For purchase or customization, please request here – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=48489 Key Growth Drivers1. Rising Chronic Disease Burden – Increased need for accurate diagnostic imaging.2. Technological Advancements – Development of lightweight, flexible, and high-channel coils.3. Expansion of High-Field MRI Systems – Growing adoption of 3T and 7T MRI scanners.4. Shift Toward Patient-Centric Imaging – Focus on comfort and reduced scan times.5. Portable & Point-of-Care MRI – Demand for compact and mobile solutions in emergency care.Market Restraints & Challenges• High Equipment Costs – Advanced MRI systems and coils remain expensive.• Limited Access in Developing Regions – Infrastructure gaps hinder adoption.• Complexity of Coil Design – Specialized designs increase production costs.• Reimbursement Issues – Variability in insurance coverage for MRI procedures.Market SegmentationBy Product Type• Radiofrequency (RF) Coils• Gradient CoilsBy Coil Design• Volume Coils• Surface Coils• Phased Array Coils• Flexible CoilsBy Application• Neurology• Cardiology• Oncology• Musculoskeletal• OthersBy End User• Hospitals• Diagnostic Imaging Centers• Research & Academic InstitutesBy Region• North America• Europe• Asia-Pacific• Latin America• Middle East & AfricaMarket Trends & Innovations1. AI Integration – Enhancing image reconstruction and reducing artifacts.2. Flexible Coil Designs – Improving patient comfort and workflow efficiency.3. High-Channel Coils – Supporting advanced applications in neuro and cardiac imaging.4. Sustainability Focus – Adoption of eco-friendly materials in coil manufacturing.5. Portable MRI Adoption – Growth of lightweight, bedside imaging solutions.Future OutlookThe MRI coils market is expected to reach US$ 9.3 Bn by 2035, supported by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing healthcare investments, and continuous technological advancements. Innovations in coil technology, coupled with expanding applications in oncology, cardiology, and neurology, will ensure sustained demand in both developed and emerging markets.Key Trends for the Future:• Wider deployment of AI-powered MRI systems.• Increased adoption of portable MRI in emergency and rural healthcare.• Growth in specialty coils for precision medicine applications.• Rising collaborations between device manufacturers and hospitals.👉 To buy this comprehensive market research report, click here to inquire@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=48489<ype=S Important FAQs with AnswersQ1. What was the global MRI coils market size in 2024?A1. The market was valued at US$ 4.5 Bn in 2024.Q2. What is the projected market size by 2035?A2. The market is expected to reach US$ 9.3 Bn by 2035.Q3. What is the CAGR for 2025–2035?A3. The industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6%.Q4. What are the major applications of MRI coils?A4. Neurology, cardiology, oncology, musculoskeletal imaging, and abdominal imaging.Q5. Who are the key players in the market?A5. Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems, and Esaote S.p.A.Q6. What trends will shape the future of the industry?A6. 