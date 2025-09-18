NYC Pizza Vending Brings 24/7 Fresh Pizza to 80 State Street, Albany

NYC Pizza Vending is installing its first state-of-the-art pizza vending machine at 80 State Street in downtown Albany.

"I don’t just eat pizza — I study it, perfect it, and treat every slice like it’s serious business” — Steven Weiss

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NYC Pizza Vending is proud to announce the installation of its cutting-edge pizza vending machine at 80 State Street in downtown Albany, this coming October, bringing convenient, hot, and delicious pizza to one of the city’s premier commercial office hubs.The state-of-the-art PVM (Pizza Vending Machine) combines refrigerated storage, a two-stage oven, and advanced pick-and-place automation to deliver piping hot pizza in just minutes—all at the tap of a 55” touchscreen. The fully autonomous unit accepts credit card payments, features a wireless modem for real-time monitoring, and is supported by a robust cloud-based management system to ensure consistent quality and uptime“This isn’t just a machine—it’s a revolution in food convenience,” said Steven Weiss, founder of NYC Pizza Vending. “We’re bringing the authentic flavors the Northeast is famous for right into the workplace, serving the busy professionals of 80 State Street with fresh, locally sourced pizza available 24/7.”The sleek and compact machine (77" x 38" x 80") fits seamlessly into commercial office environments while offering restaurant-quality meals with zero staffing needsThe pizzas are crafted by local pie shops using authentic recipes, ensuring every slice reflects NYC Pizza Vending’s commitment to local flavor, local pride, and food safety excellenceThe installation at 80 State Street marks a major milestone in NYC Pizza Vending’s mission to transform how people access fresh meals on the go. This location will serve as the company’s flagship commercial office placement, showcasing the future of workplace dining—fast, fresh, and fully automated.

