Geotex Engineering Ranked #18 on Dallas Business Journal’s 2025 Fast 50

Geotex President Amy Brothers, P.E. accepts the DBJ Fast 50 Award

Firm recognized among North Texas’ fastest-growing private companies

Celebrating our 15th anniversary this year makes the recognition even more meaningful.” — Amy Brothers, P.E., President

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geotex Engineering (Geotex), a leading woman-owned firm specializing in geotechnical engineering and construction materials testing, has been ranked #18 on the Dallas Business Journal ’s 2025 Fast 50 list. The announcement was made last night at the Fast 50 Awards ceremony at the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas.The annual Fast 50 recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in North Texas based on three-year revenue growth. Geotex’s placement highlights the firm’s strong performance in both public and private sector markets, and its position as one of the top-performing firms in the construction and engineering industry.“This achievement is the result of the dedication of our team and the trust of our clients,” said Amy Brothers, P.E., President of Geotex Engineering. “Celebrating our 15th anniversary this year makes the recognition even more meaningful. From our first projects in North Texas to supporting some of the region’s largest developments today, we’re proud of the impact our people have had—and excited about what’s ahead.”Building Strength for the Next 15 YearsAs Geotex marks its 15th year, the firm has focused on strategic investments that enhance both service quality and client confidence. Over the past three years, Geotex has:• Grown its professional and technical staff to meet increasing project demand• Implemented robust training and certification programs across the company• Strengthened its safety program, reinforcing a culture where “Go Home Safely” is the goal every day• Expanded laboratory testing capabilities through sophisticated new equipment and technologyBy strengthening our people and capabilities, Geotex is equipped to support clients with the responsive service they expect.About Geotex Engineering LLCGeotex Engineering, LLC is a woman-owned, DBE-certified engineering firm offering geotechnical and construction materials testing services for education, municipal, water, transportation, and commercial projects. For 15 years, Geotex has helped clients build and enhance schools, roadways, developments, and infrastructure systems in communities across North Texas and Southern Oklahoma. Geotex engineers, project managers, technicians, and testing laboratories maintain extensive industry certifications through comprehensive training and quality assurance programs.For more information about Geotex Engineering, LLC visit www.geotex-engineering.com

