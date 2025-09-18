Crips Gang Member from Lubbock Added to 10 Most Wanted List

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Kendrick Kevon Taylor – a known Crips gang member who was out on parole – to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List after the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old male in Lubbock last month. Texas Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to his arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Kendrick Kevon Taylor, 23, from Lubbock, has been wanted out of Lubbock Co. since August 23, 2025, for murder following his alleged involvement in a shooting that occurred a few days prior in Lubbock. At the time of the shooting, Taylor was out on parole from an aggravated robbery conviction. On August 26, 2025, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation.

Taylor, who also goes by “Skrilla,” is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds. He has tattoos on his face, neck and chest, and has scars on his abdomen and right leg. More information about Taylor or updates in the event of his arrest can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2025, DPS and other agencies arrested 49 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including 18 sex offenders and 12 criminal illegal immigrants — with $37,000 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

###(HQ 2025-092)