Informal Conferences offer opportunity to speak directly with claims processors

Veterans who disagree with their VA benefits claim decision can choose from three decision review options. One of the options is a higher-level review (HLR), which is conducted by an experienced claims processor who didn’t participate in the previous decision. As part of the HLR process, VA offers an optional, one-time, informal conference to provide the claimant, or their representative, with the opportunity to communicate directly with a new reviewer.

How it works

During the informal conference, Veterans or their representatives can point out errors in fact or law for the prior decision based on the evidence of record at the time the decision was issued. However, they cannot introduce new evidence and the reviewer cannot consider, or address, any evidence which was not in the Veteran’s file at the time of the previous decision. Following the informal conference, VA will make a new decision that overturns or upholds the last decision in question. They may also determine that additional evidence is needed.

Veterans who have used this process have been able to successfully address errors and work through the evidence directly with claims processors to clear up any misunderstandings. It is encouraged that you request an informal conference if you feel VA missed something. This process is a valuable part of VA’s commitment to helping all Veterans get the benefits they have earned and deserve.

How to ask for an informal conference

Asking for an informal conference as part of the HLR is easy. Just complete VA Form 20-0996, Decision Review Request: Higher-Level Review, and choose the informal conference option while filling out the form. VA must receive the request for an informal conference at the time it receives the HLR application. You can learn more about the informal conference process and the Veterans Appeals Modernization Act of 2017 (AMA) which created the three decision review options.