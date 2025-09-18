COVID-19 Vaccine Guidance for New Yorkers

With science and health care under attack by the federal government, Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the release of New York State’s 2025–2026 COVID-19 vaccine guidance, ensuring residents continue to have access to vaccines and science-based information. The guidance recommends COVID vaccination for children(6 months to 18 years old), all adults, and individuals at higher risk, including those who are pregnant, lactating, or immunocompromised. The guidelines are being released ahead of this week’s federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meeting, where national vaccine recommendations will be reviewed and voted on.

“Vaccines remain one of the strongest tools we have to safeguard our families and our communities,” Governor Hochul said. “As Washington continues to launch its misguided attacks on science, New York is making it clear that every resident will have access to the COVID vaccine, no exceptions. By standing with our partners across the Northeast, we are ensuring that New Yorkers have the protection and the information they need to stay safe and healthy.”

The State guidance also aligns with consensus COVID-19 recommendations agreed upon by the Northeast Public Health Collaborative, a group of several Northeastern states and municipalities including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, Rhode Island and New York City. These recommendations are consistent with the Fall 2025 COVID-19 vaccination guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and the American Academy of Family Physicians.

Today’s announcement comes as Governor Hochul has taken several steps to ensure that vaccines remain accessible to New Yorkers even as restrictions continue to hamper access at the federal level. Earlier this month, Governor Hochul signed an Executive Order allowing pharmacists to prescribe and administer COVID vaccines, ensuring continued access for all New Yorkers who wish to be vaccinated. The Order will be extended as necessary while a long-term legislative solution is developed to address access to all vaccines in order to combat the Trump Administration’s misguided attack on immunization and healthcare.

At the direction of the Governor, the State also recently issued guidance to insurers encouraging them to continue covering all vaccines recommended by The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). The guidance also reminds insurers of previously issued guidance requiring insurers to cover COVID vaccines for children, and urges insurers to encourage employers and other entities who provide self-funded health care coverage to continue covering the cost of vaccines.

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “Vaccines save lives, and this guidance ensures every New Yorker from our youngest children to those at highest risk has safe, reliable access to the COVID vaccine. We are standing firm on our commitment to protecting the health of every New Yorker.”