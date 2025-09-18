Sleepless getaways: 72% say holidays ruined by poor sleep, these smart travel hacks can help

Simba Sleep

A holiday is supposed to be an escape - from your inbox, your routine, your 7am alarm. But what if it's your sleep that ends up suffering the most?

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New research from sleep tech firm Simba reveals a tired truth: holidays may be good for the soul, but they’re bad for sleep. Nearly three in four Brits (72%) say poor rest has affected at least one trip. It’s not just a few yawns over breakfast – tiredness is causing missed excursions, arguments with partners, and people returning home more exhausted than when they left.

Over two in five (42%) struggle to sleep on planes, while three in ten say a bad hotel mattress has ruined an entire trip. “Many hotels don’t invest in good-quality bedding,” says Lisa Artis, Deputy CEO of Simba’s charity partner, The Sleep Charity. “Your body feels every lump and spring. Sleep is as much about comfort as it is routine.”

Who suffers most?

Simba’s data shows women and younger travellers are hardest hit. Almost two-thirds of women (62%) struggle to sleep on the first night in a new place, compared with under half of men (46%). “It’s harder to switch off when you’re still thinking about plans, safety or whether everyone else is okay,” says Lisa. “That alertness lingers into the night.”

Women are also more sensitive to small changes in their environment, from light leaking through curtains to strange noises. Younger travellers report the most conflict, with a third of 18–24-year-olds admitting they argued with a travel companion because they were tired, compared with just 7% of over-55s.

A third of 18–34-year-olds also say they come back from holiday just as tired as when they left, versus 13% of older travellers. “Older people often stick to wind-down routines, read instead of scrolling, and avoid overstimulation,” Lisa adds. “Younger people are more likely to sacrifice sleep – and it backfires.”

Nine hacks for better holiday sleep

- Simba and The Sleep Charity share simple, zero-cost tips for better rest away from home:

- DIY eye mask: A silky scarf or soft top tied around the head blocks light that delays melatonin release.

- Sunlight reset: Step outside within an hour of waking to help your body clock adjust to new time zones.

- Check the mattress: Call ahead to learn what beds a hotel uses. Simba’s Contract Range is already in leading hotels to guarantee home-level comfort.

- Cool pillow hack: Chill a damp cloth in the minibar freezer and slip it into your pillowcase to lower body temperature.

- Curtain fix: Use coat-hanger clips or hair grips to close hotel curtains tightly.

- Soften a mattress: Place an extra duvet under the sheet for instant cushioning.

- Grounding reset: Stand barefoot on grass or sand after flights to ease jet lag.

- In-flight footrest: Loop a crossbody strap under the tray table to ease pressure on long journeys.

- Hydration boost: Use toner-soaked cotton pads or aloe gel under the eyes to reduce puffiness.



Hotels catching on

Simba isn’t just studying sleep problems; it’s tackling them. The brand’s award-winning Hybrid® mattress is now available in a dedicated Contract Range for hotels, bringing breathable layers and pocket springs to guest rooms.

“More hotels are waking up to the fact that mattress quality matters,” Lisa says. “If the bed’s uncomfortable, it can ruin the whole stay.”

Hotels already offering Simba beds include Ellen in Kensington, Wilderness Reserve in Suffolk, Beach Retreats in Cornwall, House of Gods in Edinburgh and Glasgow, and Terra de Gaya in France.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.