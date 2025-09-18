SCHEQ to Host 3rd Annual Lung Cancer Interventions Summit in Chicago - Advancing Solutions for Improved Outcomes

SCHEQ 2024 Lung Cancer Health Equity Summit Group Photo SCHEQ Founder at Podium at 2024 Lung Summit SCHEQ Lung Cancer Social Media Breakout Session

SCHEQ’s 3rd Lung Cancer Interventions Summit unites leaders in Chicago to drive solutions reducing disparities and improving outcomes.

This conference is important to me as these patients and they lament not being seen in materials, not seeing speakers that look like them, and they seek authenticity.” — Eugene Manley, Jr., PhD, SCHEQ Founder

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The STEMM & Cancer Health Equity Foundation (SCHEQ) today announced its upcoming 3rd Annual Lung Cancer Interventions Summit, to be held October 24–25, 2025, at the University of Illinois Cancer Center in Chicago, IL. This year’s theme, Navigating the Lung Cancer Care Continuum, builds on the success of SCHEQ’s 2nd Lung Cancer Health Equity Summit in Atlanta and will bring together a diverse community of patients, survivors, caregivers, clinicians, researchers, policymakers, advocacy leaders, and industry innovators.

The summit’s central mission is to highlight and accelerate real-world, actionable solutions that address disparities, reduce inequities, and improve outcomes for underserved and marginalized populations facing lung cancer.

Summit Goals and Focus

Participants will examine barriers and opportunities across every stage of the lung cancer care continuum - from prevention and early detection to treatment, survivorship, and workforce development. Key focus areas include:

• Identifying barriers to lung cancer screening, diagnosis, and treatment

• Examining the role of patient, caregiver, and survivor experiences in shaping lung cancer care

• Addressing the social and environmental drivers of health outcomes, including tobbaco use and community-specific factors

• Analyze advancements in lung cancer screening, early detection, biomarkers, therapeutics, and clinical trial access

• Harnessing technology, AI, and machine learning to advance precision care.

• Strengthening translational research, mentorship, and workforce diversity programs along the care continuum

• Building multi-sector partnerships that drive measurable change

A look back: Building on Momentum

SCHEQ’s 2nd Lung Cancer Health Equity Summit in 2024 brought together 117 participants from 53 organizations across 21 states, representing patients, caregivers, clinicians, and researchers. That summit focused on Black and Latino communities navigating lung cancer care, resulting in actionable commitments to mentorship, trial access, and addressing structural disparities. One important takeaway was the importance of listening to and engaging with the communities to understand their needs and to meet them where they are, and not where you want them to be.

The 2025 Summit builds on this foundation with an even sharper focus on solutions that can scale nationally and globally.

Event Details

• Dates: October 24–25, 2025

• Location: University of Illinois Cancer Center, Chicago, IL

• Hotel Accommodations: Hyatt House Chicago – Medical/University District, 1835 W Harrison Street, Chicago, IL 60612. Reservations can be made at 312-341-1234.

• Reservations can also be made under the group rate: https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/group-booking/CHIXT/G-JSQA or by directly callling the reservations line at 1-888-591-1234 using code G-JSQA for the group rate.

• Exhibitors or sponsors can contact us via sponsorships@scheq.org or info@scheq.org.

Registration categories are available for patients, caregivers, trainees, nonprofits, advocacy organizations, government, professionals, and industry representatives. Attendace is free for patients, caregivers, and survivors.

About SCHEQ

The STEMM & Cancer Health Equity Foundation (SCHEQ) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing diversity in STEMM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Medical fields) and improving cancer outcomes for underserved populations. SCHEQ develops patient-centered education tools, convenes national summits, and builds workforce development programs that advance equity across the cancer care continuum.

