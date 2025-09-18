Bakery Enzymes Market Size Worth USD 975.3 Million By 2030 | Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2%

Expansion of the bakery industry, rise in consumer demand for convenience food across the world & increase in number of quick service restaurants drive growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bakery enzymes market size was estimated at $448.3 million in 2020 and is expected to hit $975.3 million by 2030, registering with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030.Expansion of the bakery industry, rise in consumer demand for convenience food across the world, and increase in number of quick service restaurants drive the growth of the global bakery enzymes market. On the other hand, potential threat of substitutes and allergies to protease curtail the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, product innovation and upsurge in demand for bakery enzymes in the emerging markets are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.Download Sample PDF (310 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14368 The bakery enzymes market demand is expected to increase during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increase in demand for bakery enzymes from the bakery industry owing to the rising demand for bakery products majorly breads as convenience food across the globe. This in turn has been likely to drive the growth of the overall bakery enzymes market.Rise in bakery industry globally has driven the growth of the bakery enzymes market. This is attributable to surge in consumption of bakery products, especially the packaged variety. Furthermore, in past few years, increase has been witnessed in consumer demand for convenience food, including bakery products globally. This is attributed to rise in demand for convenience foods such as bread, rolls, cookies, and other bakery products, which require little or no further preparation by consumers before consumption.Change in food habits and busy lifestyle of consumers, surge in disposable income, increase in working women population, and rapid digitization result in rise in number of quick service restaurants, thus increasing the demand for bakery products majorly breads & buns from these restaurants. Thus, rise in demand for bakery products has driven the need for bakery enzymes, which notably contribute toward the bakery enzymes market growth.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bakery-enzymes-market/purchase-options The global bakery enzymes market is segmented into product type, form, application, and region. On the basis of product, the market is classified into lipase, protease, and others. By form, the market is bifurcated into powder and liquid. Depending on application, it is categorized into breads, cookies & biscuits, cakes & pastries, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, South Korea, ASEAN, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Argentina, and rest of LAMEA).Based on region, North America held the major share in 2020, nearly two-fifths of the global bakery enzymes market. Asia-Pacific, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2030.The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14368 The key market players analyzed in the global bakery enzymes market report include Lallemand Inc., Novozymes A/S, Maps Enzymes Limited, Kerry Group, PLC., SternEnzym GmbH & Company KG, Dyadic International, Inc., Associated British Foods Plc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Advanced Enzymes, and BASF SE. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.The outbreak of coronavirus has negatively impacted the bakery enzymes industry along with all stages of the supply chain and value chain. The supply chains today are far more complex as compared to what they were a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic has not only hampered the production facilities but has also disrupted the supply chains such, as material suppliers and distributors of the bakery enzymes industry globally, resulting in loss of the business in terms of value sales.Trending Reports:Food Processing Machinery Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-processing-machinery-market Cocoa Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cocoa-market-A11007 Food Service Feta Cheese Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-service-feta-cheese-market-A14574

