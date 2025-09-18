Kelli Melissa Reinhardt selected as Top Educator of the Year in Mental Health by IAOTP

Kelli Melissa Reinhardt will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kelli Melissa Reinhardt, Warrior for Mental Health, CEO/Founder of Make Mental Health Matter, Speaker, Make Mental Health Matter Show Host, Educator, Wellness Coach, and Author, was recently selected as Top Educator of the Year in Mental Health for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith a decade of experience in the industry, Kelli has certainly proven herself an expert in the field. Kelli is Founder and CEO of Make Mental Health Matter, a nonprofit born from heartbreak and built to save lives. After losing her sister to suicide in 2017, Kelli dedicated her life to helping others have the hard conversations about mental health, substance use, and suicide before it’s too late. She showcases this well as the host of her show, the Make Mental Health Matter Show.Make Mental Health Matter (formerly BCC Evolution) mission is to empower humans by providing the knowledge and skills needed to navigate difficult conversations about mental health, substance abuse, and suicide. They firmly believe that education and open conversations have the power to saves lives!Their vision is to stop the stigma and normalize the conversation about mental health and suicide by educating a community of one million people by 2030.Kelli is a TEDx speaker and mental health educator who creates stigma-free spaces for honest conversations about mental health and suicide to allow all humans to be seen, heard and understood and equips audiences with simple, practical strategies to support wellbeing. She presents for organizations and corporations and is available to partner with schools and youth organizations on age-appropriate programming.Before embarking on her career path, Kelli earned her Bachelor’s degree in Speech Communication and Psychology from Metropolitan State University of Denver. She is also certified as a coach, trainer and consultant in Neuro Linguistic Programming (NLP) from The Worldwide Institute of NLP.Throughout her illustrious career, Kelli has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City next December for her selection of Top Educator of the Year in Mental Health for 2026.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Kelli Melissa Reinhardt for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Kelli says her work is powered by empathy, disciplined effort, and a determination to reduce suicide and raise mental-health literacy across communities. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. Driven to reach as many people as possible, Kelli is building a reputation as a sought-after speaker for large audiences and national stages, focused on practical tools that save lives.For more information please visit: https://www.mmhm.org/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

