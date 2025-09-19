Amino Acids And Proteins For Animal Nutrition Market Size Worth $10.48 Billion by 2029 - The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Amino Acids And Proteins For Animal Nutrition Market Worth?

The market size for amino acids and proteins used in animal nutrition has seen a solid increase in the past few years. The growth is projected to climb from $7.58 billion in 2024 to $8.04 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This increase during the historic period is credited to changes in consumer taste, studies in feed efficiency, growth in the livestock industry, advances in nutritional science, and the globalization of the animal agriculture sector.

The market size for amino acids and proteins intended for animal nutrition is projected to experience a significant increase in the next few years. It's expected to expand to $10.48 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The expected growth during the forecast period could be due to the expansion of research and development activities, booming aquaculture industry, the advent of precision livestock farming, the implementation of sustainable farming methods, and a shift towards using specialty feed ingredients. Key trends projected during forecast period include the use of eco-friendly and sustainable ingredients, tracking and transparency measures, personalized animal nutrition plans, gut microbiome management strategies, and the development of microbial protein.

What Are The Factors Driving The Amino Acids And Proteins For Animal Nutrition Market?

The surge in the consumption of organic meat propels the growth of amino acids and proteins in the animal nutrition market. Organic meat, comprised of the edible flesh of animals, is abundant in myofibrillar, sarcoplasmic, and other proteins. As the international demand for this meat type compounds due to population growth, it becomes crucial to supply superior grade organic meat. This can be achieved by providing animals with diets rich in amino acids and proteins, promoting robust muscle growth and weight enhancement. For example, the UK Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs stated in May 2024 that the UK's organic red meat industry expanded across primary livestock categories in 2022. The organically raised sheep populace swelled by 1.5%, hitting 734,000, which is 2.2% of the overall UK flock. The number of organically raised pigs saw a significant rise of 9.2%, summing up to 35,000 animals, accounting for 0.7% of the country's pig herd. Similarly, the number of organically raised cattle incremented by 1.0% to 299,000, constituting 3.1% of the UK's complete cattle herd. Hence, the burgeoning demand for organic meat fuels the development of proteins and amino acids in the animal nutrition sector.

Who Are The Major Players In The Amino Acids And Proteins For Animal Nutrition Market?

Major players in the Amino Acids And Proteins For Animal Nutrition include:

• Adisseo France SAS

• Ajinomoto Co Inc.

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Cargill Incorporated

• CJ CheilJedang Corp

• Evonik Industries AG

• Kemin Industries Inc.

• Koudijs Kapo Feed BV

• Meihua Holdings Group Co Ltd.

• Novus International Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Amino Acids And Proteins For Animal Nutrition Market?

The primary trend currently making waves in the market for amino acids and proteins in animal nutrition is product innovation. In an effort to solidify their positions in this space, dominant players are focusing on the creation of progressive, technologically advanced, and imaginative products. Case in point, METEX NØØVISTAGO, a French company specialising in amino acid-based solutions for livestock, unveiled the INNEUS range of animal nutrition solutions in May 2022. With a special emphasis on amino acids, these nutrition solutions are made particularly for piglets and poultry, with the aim to positively affect their intestinal wellness. This is instrumental in addressing physiological and health challenges such as weaning for piglets and coccidiosis in chickens. It aims at the four crucial elements of gut health: gut barrier function, immune resilience, antioxidant balance, and microbial equilibrium.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Amino Acids And Proteins For Animal Nutrition Market Share?

The amino acids and proteins for animal nutrition market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Lysine, Methionine, Threonine, Tryptophan, Other Types

2) By Form: Dry, Liquid

3) By Application: Ruminants, Poultry, Swine, Pets, Equine, Aquaculture, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Lysine: L-Lysine, DL-Lysine

2) By Methionine: L-Methionine, DL-Methionine

3) By Threonine: L-Threonine, D-Threonine

4) By Tryptophan: L-Tryptophan, D-Tryptophan

5) By Other Types: Valine, Isoleucine, Leucine, Other Essential Amino Acids

What Are The Regional Trends In The Amino Acids And Proteins For Animal Nutrition Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the global market for amino acids and proteins for animal nutrition. Predictions suggest that this region will continue to grow at the fastest pace in this market during the forecast period. The report on the market of amino acids and proteins for animal nutrition includes data from various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

