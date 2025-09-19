Yeast Probiotic Ingredient For Animal Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Yeast Probiotic Ingredient For Anima Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Yeast Probiotic Ingredient For Animal Market Size And Growth?

The market size of the yeast probiotic ingredient for animal has seen robust growth in the past few years. The market is projected to expand from $6.08 billion in 2024 to $6.68 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. This growth in the historical phase can be credited to the understanding of the advantages of probiotics, increased concerns about antibiotics, research initiatives, industry acceptance and verification, and support and approval from regulatory bodies.

The market for yeast probiotic ingredients for animals is projected to experience rapid expansion in the coming years, reaching a size of $10.25 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. This predicted growth in the forecast period is largely due to factors including wider market reach in emerging regions, increased investment in research and development, a shift in consumer preferences towards natural products, supportive regulatory policies and guidelines, and the growth of livestock production. Key trends anticipated for the forecast period extend to an increasing demand for alternatives to antibiotics, an emphasis on improving livestock gut health, evolving regulations and compliance, the growing need for natural supplements in animal feed, and the expansion of livestock production.

Download a free sample of the yeast probiotic ingredient for animal market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9307&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Yeast Probiotic Ingredient For Animal Market?

The yeast probiotics for animal market is set to expand due to the rising demand for eggs and poultry meat. Poultry meat, which includes the edible components of various domesticated birds like chicken, turkey, duck, geese, Japanese quail, and guinea fowl, is an integral part of many diets. Probiotics are commonly incorporated into poultry feed to shield the birds from diseases and boost their immunity, thereby increasing egg and meat production. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), a federal agency that monitors agriculture, food, and rural development, published a report in April 2023. This report indicated that chicken meat consumption had grown from 17,164 metric tons in 2021 to 17,674 metric tons in 2022. Therefore, the escalating demand for eggs and poultry meat is fueling the yeast probiotics for animal market's expansion.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Yeast Probiotic Ingredient For Animal Market?

Major players in the Yeast Probiotic Ingredient For Animal include:

• Chr. Hansen A/S

• Koninklijke DSM N V

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• Evonik Industries AG

• Novozymes A/S

• Lallemand Inc.

• Kemin Industries Inc.

• Kerry Group PLC

• BASF SE

• Macco Organiques Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Yeast Probiotic Ingredient For Animal Industry?

The yeast probiotic ingredient for animal market is seeing a rise in the trend of product innovation. The primary focus of main businesses in the swine feed probiotic yeast market is enhancing the efficiency with which their probiotic yeast feed is utilized. An example of this is in January 2023, when Phileo by Lesaffre, a France-based company that offers live yeasts, bacteria, and yeast products for animal welfare and performance, introduced Actisaf Sc 47 HR+ probiotic yeast for both swine and poultry feeds. The unique microspherule form of Actisaf Sc 47 HR+ was designed specifically to resist the combined effects of temperature, friction, and moisture in pelletizing feed, without the need for any non-organic material coating.

How Is The Yeast Probiotic Ingredient For Animal Market Segmented?

The yeast probiotic ingredient for animal market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Live, Spent, Yeast Derivatives

2) By Genus: Saccharomyces Spp, Kluyveromyces Spp, Other Genera

3) By Livestock: Ruminants, Poultry, Swine, Aquatic Animals, Pets, Equine

Subsegments:

1) By Live: Probiotic Live Yeast Cultures, Fermented Live Yeast

2) By Spent: Dried Spent Yeast, Liquid Spent Yeast

3) By Yeast Derivatives: Yeast Extracts, Yeast Beta-Glucans, Yeast Cell Walls

View the full yeast probiotic ingredient for animal market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/yeast-probiotic-ingredient-for-animal-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Yeast Probiotic Ingredient For Animal Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the market for yeast probiotic ingredient for animal and is expected to continue growing. The report on this market elaborates on several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Yeast Probiotic Ingredient For Animal Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Feed Binders Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/feed-binders-global-market-report

Feed Premix Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/feed-premix-global-market-report

Feed Acidifiers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/feed-acidifiers-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.