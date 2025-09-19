Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Veterinary Surgical Instruments Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent years, the market size for veterinary surgical instruments has witnessed substantial growth. A surge from $1.35 billion in 2024 to $1.44 billion in 2025 is projected, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. Greater veterinary practice expansion, enhanced regulatory standards and quality control, advancements in veterinary education, and an increased focus on specialized surgeries are among the contributing factors for the growth seen in the historic period.

In the coming years, the market size of veterinary surgical instruments is anticipated to witness robust growth, escalating to $1.98 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. Numerous factors contribute to the predicted rise during the forecast period, such as enhanced spending on pet health, increased demand for specific instruments, a surge in minimally invasive processes, extended veterinary services, and an emphasis on ergonomic designs. Key trends for the forecast period comprise a shift towards more specialized instruments, advancements in veterinary medicine, a rise in pet ownership, specialized veterinary surgeries, and the emphasis on minimally invasive techniques.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market?

The veterinary surgical instruments market is projected to surge, stemming from the growing number of surgical procedures being carried out on pets. Surgical procedures involve a medical act such as making a cut with instruments to address a disease or mend damage to a living organism. These veterinary surgical tools enable surgeons to carry out operations, utilizing the tools for cutting, dissecting, and suturing the wound. In June 2024, the National Library Of Medicine, a medical establishment based in the US, reported that 212 clinics carried out 190,818 fewer neuter surgeries during the years 2021-2022 relative to earlier years. As such, the rising number of surgical procedures on pets is fuelling the expansion of the veterinary surgical instruments market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market?

Major players in the Veterinary Surgical Instruments include:

• B. Braun Vet Care GmbH

• Jorgen KRUUSE A/S

• Neogen Corporation

• Ethicon Inc.

• Jorgensen Laboratories

• Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

• GerMedUSA Inc.

• Sklar Surgical Instruments

• World Precision Instruments Inc.

• Stille AB

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market?

Leading firms in the veterinary surgical instruments market are innovating by developing cutting-edge instruments like veterinary portable ultrasound systems. These advancements aim to boost diagnostic accuracy, increase mobility for field veterinarians, and offer real-time imaging during surgeries. A case in point is the cutting-edge veterinary portable ultrasound system, crafted expressly for veterinary uses. For example, Esaote North America Inc., a USA medical products company, announced the release of the MyLab Omega eXP VET in May 2024. This is a sophisticated portable ultrasound device specifically engineered for veterinary uses. Positioned in the veterinary surgical instruments market, it's designed to augment diagnostic imaging possibilities for veterinarians. The groundbreaking technology yields high-resolution imaging from surface-level to the deeper tissues, guaranteeing diagnostic clarity and precision.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market Segments

The veterinary surgical instruments market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Sutures, Staplers, And Accessories, Handheld Devices, Electrosurgery Instruments, Other Products

2) By Animal: Companion Animals, Farm Animals

3) By Application: Soft Tissue Surgery, Sterilization Surgery, Gynecology And Urology Surgery, Dental Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Ophthalmic Surgery, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Sutures, Staplers, And Accessories: Absorbable Sutures, Non-Absorbable Sutures, Surgical Staplers, Suture Removal Kits

2) By Handheld Devices: Scalpels, Scissors, Forceps, Needle Holders

3) By Electrosurgery Instruments: Electrosurgical Generators, Electrode Tips, Smoke Evacuators

4) By Other Products: Surgical Drapes And Covers, Surgical Lights, Operating Tables, Sterilization Equipment

Which Regions Are Dominating The Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America led the market for veterinary surgical instruments. The market report predicts Asia-Pacific to experience the highest growth rate during the projected period. The report comprehensively evaluates the markets in the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

