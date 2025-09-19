Temporary Power Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

The market size for temporary power has seen a rapid expansion in the past few years. The market's worth, which stood at $7.23 billion in 2024, is projected to increase to $8.1 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. This growth during the historical period is due to several factors such as rising construction activities, fast-paced industrialization, occurrence of natural disasters, the events and entertainment industry, and infrastructure development.

The market size of temporary power is projected to experience swift expansion in the coming years, escalating to $13.37 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. This growth predicted within the forecast period can be ascribed to the integration of renewable energy, development in remote and off-grid areas, smart cities initiatives, and emergency preparedness. Noteworthy trends for the forecast period encompass the rise of digitization and intelligent technologies, growing demand for green solutions, emphasis on grid durability, the uptake of modular power systems, and market convergence along with strategic collaborations.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Temporary Power Market?

The growth of the temporary power market is predicted to be fueled by the escalating activities in the construction sector. The construction industry encompasses a field of manufacturing and trade operations that involve infrastructure growth, as well as repair, renovation, and upkeep. As a result of swift industrialization and urbanization, there has been considerable increase in construction activities. A temporary power solution can provide necessary utilities like electricity and/or water during construction or building work. For instance, Oxford Economics, a British company that supplies economic information, estimates that the value of construction activities will surge from $9.7 trillion in 2022 to $13.9 trillion by 2037. This upswing is likely to be propelled by major construction markets such as China, the U.S., and India. Thus, this upsurge in construction activity is driving the growth of the temporary power market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Temporary Power Market?

Major players in the Temporary Power include:

• Aggreko plc

• Caterpillar Inc.

• APR Energy Inc.

• Ashtead Group PLC

• Smart Energy Solutions

• Speedy plc

• Cummins Inc.

• Hertz Corporation

• Kohler Co.

• Bennett Engineering LLC

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Temporary Power Market?

The surge of technological innovations has become a vital trend that is becoming increasingly popular in the temporary power market. Big corporations in this industry are concentrating their efforts on offering solutions that are technologically superior to cement their place in the market. For example, Jackery Inc., a company from the US that specializes in innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solutions, introduced the Solar Generator 1000 Pro in September 2022. The Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro 800W is made up of four SolarSaga 200W Solar Panels and the Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro Portable Power Station, and can power up to 8 devices at the same time via AC, DC, and USB ports. It also boasts a quick charging feature, attaining full charge in only 1.8 hours when using an AC outlet.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Temporary Power Market Growth

The temporary powermarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Fuel Type: Diesel, Gas, Other Fuel Types

2) By Power Rating: Less than 80 kW, 81 kW–280 kW, 281 kW–600 kW, Above 600 kW

3) By End User: Utilities, Oil And Gas, Mining, Construction, Manufacturing, Events And Hospitality, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Diesel: Diesel Generators, Diesel Engine Rentals

2) By Gas: Natural Gas Generators, Biogas Generators

3) By Other Fuel Types: Biofuel Generators, Hydrogen Generators, Propane Generators

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Temporary Power Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the temporary power market as the biggest region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the swiftest growth in the market for temporary power for the forecast period. The report of the temporary power market incorporates several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

