Point Of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market to Reach USD $14.42 Billion by 2029 at 8.5% CAGR

The Business Research Company’s Point Of Entry Water Treatment Systems Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Point Of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market?

The market size of point of entry water treatment systems has shown robust growth in the past few years. The market is expected to expand from $9.77 billion in 2024 to $10.39 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. Factors such as concerns over water quality, regulatory adherence, industrial and urban development, and health consciousness have contributed to this historical growth.

The market for point of entry water treatment systems is projected to undergo significant expansion in the coming years. The market is anticipated to reach a value of $14.42 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. Factors contributing to this predicted growth include population expansion, the impacts of climate change, heightened levels of water pollutants, and government interventions. Future trends within this period entail smart water treatment technologies, modular and scalable systems, tailoring for unique pollutants, integration at the point-of-use, as well as strategic alliances and partnerships.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Point Of Entry Water Treatment Systems Global Market Growth?

The point of entry water treatment systems market is expected to grow as consumption of treated water rises. Treated water involves a process that raises water quality to make it suitable for specific uses, including drinking, irrigation, industry, and water recreation. There are several benefits to consuming treated water such as water free of pathogens and bacteria, improved water taste and smell, the elimination of harmful metals, and a reduced reliance on plastic bottles. As these benefits fuel an increase in its consumption, the demand for point-of-entry water treatment systems follows suit. For example, the International Bottled Water Association, a U.S.-based trade organization, recorded in May 2024 that Americans consumed 46.5 bottled water in 2023, marking a 4% increase as compared to the 1.1% growth in 2022. Therefore, the rising consumption of treated water is stimulating demand in the point of entry water treatment systems market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Point Of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market?

Major players in the Point Of Entry Water Treatment Systems include:

• 3M Company

• Honeywell International Inc.

• General Electric Company

• Best Water Technology AG

• Calgon Carbon Corporation

• Pentair plc

• Dow Inc.

• Danaher Corporation

• Watts Water Technologies Inc.

• Culligan International Company

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Point Of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market?

Leading firms in the point of entry water treatment systems market, including Arkema S.A., a US adhesive manufacturing company, and Polymem, a French company specialized in the same field, have begun to form strategic alliances to increase their technological capacities and product portfolios in order to service the growing need for clean water solutions and adhere to rigorous worldwide water quality standards. They partnered with Tergys, a French energy equipment company in July 2023, to further their goal of creating novel, self-sufficient filtration systems for improved access to safe drinking water. The partnership also aims to develop eco-friendly solutions that function independently from conventional power sources by leveraging solar energy and rechargeable batteries.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Point Of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Report?

The point of entry water treatment systemsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Device: Faucet-Mounted Filters, Table-Top Pitchers, Countertop Units, Under-The-Sink Filters, Other Devices

2) By Technology: Reverse Osmosis System, Distillation Systems, Disinfection Methods, Ultrafiltration Systems, Water Softeners, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Residential, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Faucet-Mounted Filters: Standard Faucet-Mounted Filters, Advanced Faucet-Mounted Filters With Additional Filtration Features

2) By Table-Top Pitchers: Standard Pitchers, Enhanced Filtration Pitchers

3) By Countertop Units: Gravity-Operated Countertop Filters, Pressure-Operated Countertop Filters

4) By Under-The-Sink Filters: Reverse Osmosis Systems, Carbon Block Filters, Multi-Stage Filtration Systems

5) By Other Devices: Whole House Filtration Systems, UV Water Purifiers, Water Softeners

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Point Of Entry Water Treatment Systems Industry?

In 2024, North America held the biggest market share in the Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems sector. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to outpace other regions in terms of growth during the forecast period. The market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

